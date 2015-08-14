Disturbed announce 2016 US tour

Disturbed have confirmed a run of US shows for 2016.

They’ve been scheduled in support of comeback album Immortalized, out on August 21 via Reprise Records. And they’ve confirmed that world-wide dates will be revealed in the near future.

Pre-sale tickets go on sale on August 18 for fans ordering the record via their official site. They’ll go on general release on August 21.

David Draiman and co recently launched a video for their track What Are You Waiting For, with the frontman also revealing he writes most of his material while smoking weed.

Disturbed feature in the latest edition of Metal Hammer, out now in print, digital and via TeamRock+.

Mar 11: Vancouver Commodore Ballroom, BC Mar 12: Seattle The Showbox, WA Mar 14: Portland Roseland, OR Mar 16: San Francisco The Fillmore, CA Mar 17: Santa Ana The Observatory, CA Mar 20: San Diego House of Blues, CA Mar 23: Dallas House of Blues, TX Mar 24: Houston House of Blues, TX Mar 25: New Orleans House of Blues, LA Mar 27: Birmingham Iron City, AL Mar 29: Myrtle Beach House of Blues, SC Mar 30: Richmond The National, VA Apr 01: Baltimore Sound Stage, MD Apr 02: Philadelphia Theatre of Living Arts, PA Apr 04: New York Irving Plaza, NY Apr 05: Niagara Falls Rapids Theater, NY Apr 07: Detroit St. Andrews Hall, MI Apr 08: Grand Rapids Orbit Room, MI Apr 10: Memphis New Daisy Theatre, TN