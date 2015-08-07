Disturbed issue What Are You Waiting For video

Disturbed have released a lyric video for their track What Are You Waiting For.

It’s taken from comeback album Immortalized, to be launched on August 21 after the band ended a four-year hiatus.

Frontman David Draimain recently revealed he writes most of his music while smoking weed, saying: “It helps me relax. I can see the holes in the rhythm and the melody and I’ll know where I can go, and what the possibilities are.”

The band were this week revealed to be among the most listened metal acts on Spotify. They feature in the latest edition of Metal Hammer, out now in print, digital and via TeamRock+.

Disturbed: Inspired To Create