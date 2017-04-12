District 97 to launch live DVD in May

District 97 have announced that they’ll release a live DVD next month.

Titled Live At De Boerderij, it will launch on May 30 exclusively to members of the band’s Inside The Vault Club service and is limited to just 200 copies.

District 97 founding member Jonathan Schang says: “De Boerderij in Zoetermeer, Netherlands, is a wonderful venue and I’m so glad we were able to capture our performance at the 2016 Progdreams Festival so beautifully.

“This is undoubtedly the definitive audiovisual document of District 97 to date, and I think it’s an essential release for anyone who enjoys what we do.”

Along with the set from the venue which was recorded on April 3, 2016, the DVD will also feature live performances from Chicago’s Martyrs Nightclub and four music videos. A documentary focusing on District 97’s history will also be included.

Register at The Inside The Vault Club to pre-order the package. District 97’s last album was 2015’s In Vaults.

District 97 Live At De Boerderij contents

De Boerderij Culturrpodium, Zoetermeer, Netherlands set

Snow Country Death By A Thousand Cuts A Lottery The Perfect Young Man All’s Well That Ends Well Takeover Read Your Mind On Paper

Bonus Live Performances: Martyrs’ Nightclub, Chicago 2014

Handlebars Blinding Vision (debut performance)

Music Videos

I Can’t Take You With Me Termites Open Your Eyes Snow Country

Documentary Featurette

Jonathan Schang & District 97: A Brief History (2015)

