District 97 Release Teaser Video Ahead Of New Tour

Chicago prog rockers District 97 have released a teaser video to promote their string of live dates they're undertaking to celebrate their 10th anniversary in April and May.

The video, which you can watch below, also features a snippet towards the end, of the band's brand new song, Forest Fire, which they'll be performing on these dates.

District 97 will play:

April 26 - IL Chicago Reggie's Rock Club (w/The Cyberjam and Grape Juice Plus)

May 1 - IN Valparaiso Duffy's Place (w/stop.drop.rewind)

2 - MI Wyandttoe The Rockery (w/Discipline)

4 - PA Gettysburg RoSfest

5 - ON Toronto Hard Luck Bar (w/Half Past Four)

6 - QC Montreal Petit Campus (w/GG Project)

7 - NY New York City Highline Ballroom (w/PFM)

8 - NJ Dunellen Roxy And Duke's Roadhouse (w/Brand X)

9 - MA Arlington The Regent Theatre (w/Schooltree, Laura Meade and Hypaspace)

10 - PA Havana New Hope

11 - OH Delaware The Pat-Cave At Endangered Species

Watch out for more exciting District 97 news coming soon...