District 97 announce US tour for autumn 2021

District 97 have announced plans for their ‘Touroween’, which kicks off with a free show in Illinois on September 17.

Says drummer Jonathan Schang, “A full two years since our last tour, we find ourselves living in a very different reality. But we believe that if we all get vaccinated and take other reasonable precautions, we can safely enjoy coming together again for that magical exchange of live performance between musicians and music lovers. In that spirit, we're thrilled to embark on Touroween.

"These shows will feature a cornucopia of brand new music, tributes to our musical heroes, and some of the spookiest tracks from our back catalogue. As we traverse the US midwest and southeast, we hope to see many friends, old and new alike.”

Tickets are on sale now from the District 97 ‘Touroween’ 2021.

In March, District 97 celebrated the release of their 2019’s Screens with the live album, Screenplay. Recorded at Boerderij in the Netherlands in October 2019, it also included the quarantine single, Divided We Fall.

District 97 ‘Touroween’ 2021

Sep 17: St Charles, Pollyanna Brewing Company, IL (free show)

Oct 26: Louisville, Zanzibar, KY

Oct 28: Tampa, Brass Mug, FL

Oct 29: Miami, Bar Nancy, FL (free show)

Oct 30: Brooksville, Progoween On The Ranch, FL

Nov 01: Duluth, Sweetwater Bar And Grill, GA

Nov 02: Nashville, EXIT/IN, TN

Nov 04: Fort Wayne, Sweetwater, IN

Nov 19: Chicago, Reggies, IL