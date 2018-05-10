Disperse return to nature in new video for Kites

Disperse have released a new video to accompany their track Kites.

The song originally featured on the Polish outfit’s album Foreword, which launched last year via Season Of Mist.

Speaking about the Kaja Sosnowska-directed video, guitarist Jakub Żytecki says: “This is the music video that my girlfriend made for us, which we’re infinitely grateful for.

“It features her little brother Maciek and his dog – it’s a beautiful story about a child’s imagination power.”

Żytecki, who is joined in the lineup by vocalist and keyboardist Rafał Biernacki, drummer Mike Malyan and bassist Bartosz Wilk, are currently putting the pieces in place to record their new album.

Further details will be revealed in due course.