Dio men tease supergroup album

Supergroup Resurrection Kings, featuring former Dio men Vinny Appice and Craig Goldy, have released a teaser video for their debut album.

The self-titled work is set for launch in January, featuring ex Lynch Mob singer Chas West and ex Dokken bassist Sean McNabb, alongside drummer Appice and guitarist Goldy.

The video contains clips from the band’s music, along with details of how the four put the album together. They’ve also revealed the cover art, designed by Stanis W Decker.

More details will be released in due course.