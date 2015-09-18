Trending

Dio men Appice and Goldy form supergroup

By Classic Rock  

Resurrection Kings to release debut album in 2016

Former Dio members Vinny Appice and Craig Goldy have joined forces in supergroup Resurrection Kings.

The band – which also features former Lynch Mob singer Chas West and ex Dokken bassist Sean McNabb – will issue they debut album next year via Frontiers Music Srl. Appice also worked with Black Sabbath while Goldy was a member of Rough Cutt.

The record label says: “Coming in 2016, the Resurrection Kings. Are you excited to hear a band featuring alumni from Black Sabbath, Ronnie James Dio, Dokken, Lynch Mob and a host of other awesome bands?”

Goldy last year revealed he was putting together an as-yet-unnamed supergroup. That act features Mark Huff, Wayne Findlay, Chris Moore and Dario Seixas.