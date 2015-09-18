Dio men Appice and Goldy form supergroup

Former Dio members Vinny Appice and Craig Goldy have joined forces in supergroup Resurrection Kings.

The band – which also features former Lynch Mob singer Chas West and ex Dokken bassist Sean McNabb – will issue they debut album next year via Frontiers Music Srl. Appice also worked with Black Sabbath while Goldy was a member of Rough Cutt.

The record label says: “Coming in 2016, the Resurrection Kings. Are you excited to hear a band featuring alumni from Black Sabbath, Ronnie James Dio, Dokken, Lynch Mob and a host of other awesome bands?”

Goldy last year revealed he was putting together an as-yet-unnamed supergroup. That act features Mark Huff, Wayne Findlay, Chris Moore and Dario Seixas.