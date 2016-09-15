Last In Line list complete Heavy Crown tour

Dio offshoot Last In Line have confirmed their complete list of tour dates in support of debut album Heavy Crown.

It was released in February after original Dio members Vivian Campbell, Vinny Appice, Jimmy Bain and Claude Schnell reunited in 2013 to reclaim their heritage, with singer Andrew Freeman.

Schnell left last year and Bain died in January. The current lineup is completed by bassist Phil Soussan and keyboardist Erik Norlander.

Drummer Appice recently said the band’s other commitments had prevented them from touring as much as they’d like, adding: “A lot of people can’t wait for us to come to their cities. It looks like next year we’ll be able to do that, then we’ll be able to hit all the big festivals in Europe too.”

Oct 22: Costa Mesa Tiki Bar, CA

Oct 23: West Hollywood Whisky A Go Go, CA

Oct 28: Orangevale Boardwalk, CA

Oct 29: Reno Rockbar Theater, NV

Oct 30: Las Vegas Vamp’d, NV

Nov 10: Pontypridd Hard Rock Hell, UK

Nov 13: Zwolle Hedon, Netherlands

Nov 14: Paris Le Trianon, France

Nov 16: Strasbourg La Laiterie, France

Nov 17: Stuttgart LKA Longhorn, Germany

Nov 18: Telfs Rathaussaal, Austria

Nov 19: Zlin Winter Masters Of Rock, Czech Republic

Nov 21: Warsaw Progresja Music Zone, Poland

Nov 22: Berlin Huzleys Neue Welt, Germany

Nov 23: Cologne Luxor Koln, Germany

Nov 25: London O2 Academy Islington, UK

Nov 27: Bristol Bierkeller, UK

Nov 28: Nottingham Rescue Rooms, UK

Nov 30: Wolverhampton Wulfrun Hall, UK

Dec 01: Newcastle O2 Academy, UK

Dec 02: Sheffield Corporation, UK

Dec 03: Belfast Limelight, UK

