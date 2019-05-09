Bloodstock goes green for 2019

Organisers of the UK’s Bloodstock Open Air have revealed a new range of initiatives to make this year’s event the greenest yet.

Last year saw the Drastic On Plastic campaign hit its stride at Bloodstock, but for 2019, the drive to go even greener has stepped up considerably, with the announcement that bosses aim to recycle at least 50% of the festival's waste and send nothing to landfill.

They’re also encouraging music fans to say no to single use tents and plastics on site and have come up with a six-point plan for the Bloodstock Goes Greener campaign:

1. Recyclable Bloodstock-branded cups: These will be available for £2 and can be used at all bars on the site.

2. Recycling points: There will be more points to drop your recyclables both in the arena and at the campsites.

3. Food packaging will be 100% biodegradable: Food traders at this year’s Bloodstock will only use fully biodegradable packaging and cutlery.

4. Recycle plastic bottles: All plastic bottles will be collected by Coca Cola and recycled.

5. Say no to single use tents: If you want to travel to Catton Park without a tent, you can click and collect a tent and camping equipment from Fat Franks Camping Shop in advance.

You can also hire a pre-erected tent, airbed and bedding etc from Tangerine Fields which will be ready to move into when you arrive. Both points will be situated in the Midgard Campsite.

At the end of the festival, you can take any unwanted camping equipment to Fat Franks and you’ll be entered into a prize draw to win a pair of tickets to Bloodstock 2020.

All donated items will go to Pathways Homeless Charity and a local scout group.

6. Lower travel emissions: Bloodstock has once again teamed up with Big Green Coach to pick up fans from 34 locations around the UK so you can leave the car at home. Alternatively, you can hook up with fellow metalheads via GoCarshare.com and share the journey.

Bloodstock organisers hope to completely ditch single use plastics for the 2020 event, and lower their whole carbon footprint by 2021.

Bloodstock will take place at Catton Park, Derbyshire, in the UK, on August 8-11, with Sabaton , Scorpions and Parkway Drive headlining.

For more, visit the official Bloodstock website.