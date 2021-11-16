Dikajee releases striking Glorious Beautiful Magical video

Former Russian-based musician Dikajee has released a haunting new video for the Glorious Beautiful Magical, which you can watch below. The song is taken from Dikajee's debut album Forget~Me~Nots which was released in August.

"Glorious Beautiful Magical is a song of your inner source of strength, life. It's about your personal childhood memory or a place that you can come back to and charge no matter how dark it is around you," she explains. "It might be a melody or a quote that brings your confidence and passion to live, you can charge from it. It's individual for everyone. It's scenery. It is like a 'light that never goes out', it's a hymn of freedom and wilderness and gratitude to that strange thing that makes me feel part of something bigger than myself and gives me strength."

Dikajee has previously released videos for Forest , River Rites, Misery and Lily Of The Valley.

The new album was recorded and produced in Norway, Portugal, Germany, France, Latvia, Russia, and features guest appearances from Faun’s Fiona Rüggeberg (bagpipes), Klone’s Guillaume Bernard (guitars), Erik Truffaz's Artis Orubs (drums) and Amber Foil’s João Filipe (guitars) among others.

Get Forget~Me~Nots.