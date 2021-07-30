Folky progger Dikajee releases video for River Rites

Folky progger Dikajee has released an evocative new video for the plaintive River Rites, which you can watch below.

The song is taken from former Russia-based Dikajee's forthcoming debut album Forget~Me~Nots which will be self-released on August 13.

"I first wrote it on my toy piano that I got for my 11th birthday," Dikajee explains. "A couple of days after my grandfather passed away, ten years later, I was visiting my parent's place and found it there, all covered with dust; places and events of childhood sometimes have a huge influence on us, we may not know nor notice, but all the traumas and all the happiness of the childhood are somewhere there, always with us."

Recording and producing in Norway, Portugal, Germany, France, Latvia, Russia, Forget~Me~Nots features guest appearances from Faun’s Fiona Rüggeberg (bagpipes), Klone’s Guillaume Bernard (guitars), Erik Truffaz's Artis Orubs (drums) and Amber Foil’s João Filipe (guitars) among others.

Dikajee has previously released videos for Forest and Lily Of The Valley.

Pre-order Forget~Me~Nots.