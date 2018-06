Dutch psychedelic blues band DeWolff have released a video for their track Sugar Moon.

It’s taken from their sixth album, Roux-Ga-Roux, set for release on February 5 via Electrosaurus Records.

Frontman Pablo van de Poel recently said: “We consider Roux-Ga-Roux to be our ultimate work to date – we recorded it in our own studio on analogue tape and it’s filled with electrifying riffs, nasty grooves and psychedelic sound effects.”

The band have a run of European dates booked between now and May.