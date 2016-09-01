Lemmy, Slayer shots set for London photography exhibition

Photographer Martin Hausler is to launch an exhibition featuring his work at London’s Sanctum Soho hotel later this month.

On show will be a selection of Hausler’s images, which will include late Motorhead icon Lemmy, along with photographs of Slayer, Meat Loaf and Brian May – including a 3D life-size print of the Queen guitarist.

The opening night is on September 8 at 7pm, with the exhibition running until October 13.

Meat Loaf says: “This man is one of the greatest photographers of all time. If you miss it, you are wrong.”

Brian May adds: “I’m strongly urging you to go and see Martin’s amazing photo exhibition.”

Hausler began his career in the early 90s and has held various events across Europe since 2011. He’s recognised for his work with 3D photography and has also worked with artists including Bon Jovi, Paul Rodgers and actor Terry Crews.

He’s also behind the cover art for Meat Loaf’s upcoming album Braver Than We Are, which is scheduled for release on September 9.

For further information, visit Hausler’s website and his Facebook page.

Brian May (Image: © Martin Hausler)

Meat Loaf (Image: © Martin Hausler)