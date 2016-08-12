Devin Townsend loosened the reins on Transcendence

Devin Townsend says that allowing his band more artistic freedom helped ideas flow on their forthcoming album Transcendence.
Having recently said the record was his attempt to get over himself as a “controlling prog dude,” the first episode of the Transcendence documentary offers a behind-the-scenes glimpse into the more experimental studio sessions for the follow-up to 2014’s Z2. It can be viewed below.
Though guitarist and keyboardist Dave Young admits that Devin usually wrote songs for them to learn on previous albums, drummer Ryan Van Poederooyen reveals that the songwriting process has become more organic.
He adds: “This time, right from scratch, there were songs which were born in the rehearsal space from a riff Dev would be jamming on. He’d say, ‘What do you guys think of this?’ I’d say, ‘Yeah it’s cool’ and I’d start playing a beat to it.”
Townsend says: “My vision is so singular – it has been since the beginning. My objectives musically haven’t changed since I was 13 and I’ve just been trying to get it right.
“As long as my skill set is being utilised in the ways that the trajectory is – exactly what the vision is – then go for it.
“I don’t need control over which cymbal you hit. I don’t need control over what amp you use, or where you do a slide. Once you understand what it is I’m trying to say, you’ll know.”
Transcendence is available for pre-order in various formats.
The Devin Townsend Project announced a European tour in 2017. Support will be shared with Between The Buried And Me and Leprous.
Townsend will also appear at the TeamRock-sponsored HeavyCon at Birmingham’s NEC on September 30 - October 2.
Devin Townsend Project 2017 European tour
Jan 28: Antwerp Trix, Belgium
Jan 30: Esch-Sur-Alzette Rockhal, Luxembourg
Jan 31: Paris Le Bataclan, France
Feb 01: Bordeaux Rockschool Barbey, France
Feb 03: Madrid La Riviera, Spain
Feb 04: Barcelona Razzmatazz 2, Spain
Feb 05: Marseille Le Moulin, France
Feb 07: Milan Live Club, Italy
Feb 08: Pratteln Z7, Switzerland
Feb 09: Stuttgart LKA Longhorn, Germany
Feb 10: Munich Backstage, Germany
Feb 12: Zagreb Tvornica Club, Croatia
Feb 13: Budapest A38, Hungary
Feb 14: Vienna Arena, Austria
Feb 16: Prague The Roxy, Czech Republic
Feb 17: Leipzig Taubchenthal, Germany
Feb 18: Krakow Kwadrat, Poland
Feb 19: Warsaw Stodola, Poland
Feb 21: Hamburg Grunspan, Germany
Feb 22: Arhus Voxhall, Denmark
Feb 23: Gothenburg Pustervik, Sweden
Feb 25: Bergen Blastfest, Norway
Feb 26: Oslo Sentrum Scene, Norway
Feb 28: Helsinki The Circus, Finland
Mar 01: Seinajoki Rytmikorjaamo, Finland
Mar 03: Stockholm Berns, Sweden
Mar 04: Malmo KB, Sweden
Mar 05: Copenhagen Amager Bio, Denmark
Mar 07: Berlin Columbia Theater, Germany
Mar 08: Dortmund FZW, Germany
Mar 09: Tilburg 013, Netherlands
Mar 10: Amsterdam Melkweg, Netherlands
Mar 12: Bristol Colston Hall
Mar 13: Manchester Academy
Mar 14: Glasgow Barrowlands
Mar 16: Birmingham O2 Institute
Mar 17: London Hammersmith Eventim Apollo
Mar 18: Nottingham Rock City