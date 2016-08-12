Devin Townsend loosened the reins on Transcendence

Devin Townsend says that allowing his band more artistic freedom helped ideas flow on their forthcoming album Transcendence.

Having recently said the record was his attempt to get over himself as a “controlling prog dude,” the first episode of the Transcendence documentary offers a behind-the-scenes glimpse into the more experimental studio sessions for the follow-up to 2014’s Z2. It can be viewed below.

Though guitarist and keyboardist Dave Young admits that Devin usually wrote songs for them to learn on previous albums, drummer Ryan Van Poederooyen reveals that the songwriting process has become more organic.

He adds: “This time, right from scratch, there were songs which were born in the rehearsal space from a riff Dev would be jamming on. He’d say, ‘What do you guys think of this?’ I’d say, ‘Yeah it’s cool’ and I’d start playing a beat to it.”

Townsend says: “My vision is so singular – it has been since the beginning. My objectives musically haven’t changed since I was 13 and I’ve just been trying to get it right.

“As long as my skill set is being utilised in the ways that the trajectory is – exactly what the vision is – then go for it.

“I don’t need control over which cymbal you hit. I don’t need control over what amp you use, or where you do a slide. Once you understand what it is I’m trying to say, you’ll know.”

Transcendence is available for pre-order in various formats.

The Devin Townsend Project announced a European tour in 2017. Support will be shared with Between The Buried And Me and Leprous.

Townsend will also appear at the TeamRock-sponsored HeavyCon at Birmingham’s NEC on September 30 - October 2.

Devin Townsend Project 2017 European tour

Jan 28: Antwerp Trix, Belgium

Jan 30: Esch-Sur-Alzette Rockhal, Luxembourg

Jan 31: Paris Le Bataclan, France

Feb 01: Bordeaux Rockschool Barbey, France

Feb 03: Madrid La Riviera, Spain

Feb 04: Barcelona Razzmatazz 2, Spain

Feb 05: Marseille Le Moulin, France

Feb 07: Milan Live Club, Italy

Feb 08: Pratteln Z7, Switzerland

Feb 09: Stuttgart LKA Longhorn, Germany

Feb 10: Munich Backstage, Germany

Feb 12: Zagreb Tvornica Club, Croatia

Feb 13: Budapest A38, Hungary

Feb 14: Vienna Arena, Austria

Feb 16: Prague The Roxy, Czech Republic

Feb 17: Leipzig Taubchenthal, Germany

Feb 18: Krakow Kwadrat, Poland

Feb 19: Warsaw Stodola, Poland

Feb 21: Hamburg Grunspan, Germany

Feb 22: Arhus Voxhall, Denmark

Feb 23: Gothenburg Pustervik, Sweden

Feb 25: Bergen Blastfest, Norway

Feb 26: Oslo Sentrum Scene, Norway

Feb 28: Helsinki The Circus, Finland

Mar 01: Seinajoki Rytmikorjaamo, Finland

Mar 03: Stockholm Berns, Sweden

Mar 04: Malmo KB, Sweden

Mar 05: Copenhagen Amager Bio, Denmark

Mar 07: Berlin Columbia Theater, Germany

Mar 08: Dortmund FZW, Germany

Mar 09: Tilburg 013, Netherlands

Mar 10: Amsterdam Melkweg, Netherlands

Mar 12: Bristol Colston Hall

Mar 13: Manchester Academy

Mar 14: Glasgow Barrowlands

Mar 16: Birmingham O2 Institute

Mar 17: London Hammersmith Eventim Apollo

Mar 18: Nottingham Rock City

