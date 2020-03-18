Devin Townsend launches Quarantine Project with new track and video

Devin Townsend has launched the first part of his new Quarantine Project.

He's set it up to “provide some relief during these coming times” as the world continues to deal with the coronavirus pandemic – and the first instalment features a video for Townsend’s new track Quarantine.

The project comes after Townsend was forced to postpone the remaining dates on his Empath Vol. 1 North American tour due to coronavirus, with the Canadian musician recently launching a GoFundMe page to help him financially due to the loss of earnings.

Townsend says: “People have been supportive of me in my time of need with the GoFundMe campaign, as we lost a lot of revenue due to the current and foreseeable touring cycle, and I want to make sure I can provide something that in some way begins to say thank you. In the ways I'm able, I will provide as much content as I can during this period as it’s what I feel I can offer.

“My company has a lot of people involved, and your support has saved us in so many ways. I know we are all affected by this and yes, I could look for another job during this period like so many others will have to, but I figure that the best thing I can do is focus on my work and hopefully provide some sort of relief doing what I'm best at.

“I want to give back as much as I can over the next while, and I hope that some of the work I can manage here will provide a bit of comfort during these troubled times for those who enjoy what I do.”

Townsend adds: “The idea with this is that it may be many different styles, Twitch streams, concerts, perhaps a podcast... I have been kept afloat by the audience and wish to help in any way I can. I am just learning how to do video and I will try to get more proficient at it as the time goes by.

“I will do everything I can to help in the ways that I'm able to. On behalf of myself, Northern Music, HevyDevy Records, and the entire team that makes up my professional world, thanks for supporting – saving – our business during this downturn.

“We realise the number of people that are suffering and don't take this lightly. I figure the best way I can express this is to simply get to work. I will make sure I provide for the people who donated especially.

“I am working on lots of ideas to provide during this hard period. I truly can't express my gratitude enough.”

Keep up to date with all the latest news on tour and show postponements and cancellations due to coronavirus on Louder’s dedicated hub page. This will be updated regularly with news as we get it.

The World Health Organisation have posted public advice in light of the spread of the virus which covers basic protective measures.