Devin Townsend, Genesis, Bruce Soord, Eivor, Ray Wilson and more streams this evening

With the cancellation of almost all live entertainment owing to the the worldwide Covid-19 outbreak many bands and artists are turning to the Internet to as an outlet for their creativity and to entertain their fanbase.

We're bringing you daily updates here too on the Prog website, pointing you in the direction of anything that's prog-friendly, on a daily basis (working with Chris Parkins' Virtual Prog Gigs Facebook page to highlight what's going on.

Eivor

The Faroese art rocker will be hosting a live stream from her living room this evening via her Facebook page at 6pm (BST)

Sofia Talvik

The Swedish singer/songwriter will be performing live from her Facebook page at 6pm (BST)

Ray Wilson

The former Genesis singer will be broadcasting a pre-recorded live show, which will feature brand new song Look What The Made Us Be, through his website at 7pm (BST)

Devin Townsend

Tonight is the third of Devin's three charity shows from his own studio through Stage It this evening at 8pm (BST). Tickets are still available.

Bruce Soord

The Pineapple Thief frontman will be playing some songs via his Facebook page this evening at 8.30pm (BST)

Jordan Rudess

And of course there'll be a brand new nightly piano meditation from the Dream Theater keyboard player this evening via his Facebook page at 9pm (BST)

Brazilian Prog

A selection of Brazilian prog bands will be performing at the Be Prog Facebook page this evening from 9pm (BST)

If you know of any upcoming prog-friendly streams, please e-mail us at: prog@futurenet.com and we'll add your gig to our listings.

Stay safe, stay in and prog on...