Devin confirms Ziltoid live DVD

Devin Townsend has confirmed that the DVD filmed at his Ziltoid show in London will be launched on November 13 via InsideOut.

The musical was staged at the Royal Albert Hall in April, featuring special guests Chris Jericho, Dominique Lenore Persi and Jean Savole, with narration from Bill Courage and a troupe of 12 singers and actors.

Townsend says: “To make artistic expression rooted in creativity, and to articulate it in these ways, at this sort of venue, was pretty awesome. The whole thing was quite a challenge – but ultimately it worked and we were all very satisfied with it.

“I think if you enjoy what I do, you’ll really dig it. Thank you so much for the opportunity!”

Ziltoid Live At The Royal Albert Hall will be released as a 44-page artbook with three CDs, two DVDs and a Blu-ray disc, as a 3CD/DVD digipak and as a single Blu-ray disc.

Townsend tours the UK in a stripped-down “evening with” format next month:

Oct 07: Leeds Holy Trinity Church

Oct 08: Brighton All Saints Church

Oct 09: London St James’ Church

Oct 10: Bristol Trinity Arts Centre

Oct 12: Glasgow Cottiers Theatre

Oct 13: Manchester Cathedral

Oct 14: Salisbury Arts Centre