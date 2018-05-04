Devildriver ponder country question in new Outlaws ’Til The End video

Devildriver have released a new 12-minute video interview focusing on the their upcoming album Outlaws ’Til The End: Vol.1.

While it’s been labeled a "country covers" album, the latest clip shows the band along with their collaborators on the record including John Carter Cash, Randy Blythe, Lee Ving, Hank III, Wednesday 13, and Burton C Bell talk what the record is and isn’t, and how they feel country and metal fans will receive the album.

Guitarist Neal Tiemann says: “It’s not a country record – it’s pure Devildriver metal. It’s got some light moments in it, but it’s also got some of the heaviest points of Devildriver’s career.”

Fellow guitarist Mike Spreitzer adds: “We did add some country elements like slide guitar and lap steel, but distorted in more of a metal way.

“Neal and I enjoyed doing that so much that I think on the next Devildriver record we’re going to implement some of that stuff because we had so much fun.”

Devildriver previously introduced the album and released a lyric video for the single Country Heroes featuring Hank III.

Outlaws 'Til The End is now available for pre-order, while Devildriver will also play a set at this year's Bloodstock festival in the UK.

Devildriver Outlaws ‘Til The End tracklist

1. Country Heroes - Written by Hank III (Performed by Hank III & Dez Fafara)

2. Whiskey River - Written by Willie Nelson (Performed by Randy Blythe, Mark Morton of Lamb of God & Dez Fafara)

3. Outlaw Man - Written by The Eagles (Performed by Dez Fafara & Neal Tiemann of Devildriver)

4. Ghost Riders in the Sky - Written by Stan Jones (Performed by John Carter Cash, Ana Cristina Cash, Randy Blythe & Dez Fafara)

5. I’m the Only Hell Mama Ever Raised - Written by Johnny Paycheck (Performed by Dez Fafara & Devildriver)

6. If Drinking Don’t Kill Me - Written by George Jones (Performed by Wednesday 13 & Dez Fafara)

7. The Man Comes Around - Written by Johnny Cash (Performed by Lee Ving of FEAR & Dez Fafara)

8. A Thousand Miles from Nowhere - Written by Dwight Yoakam (Performed by Dez Fafara & Neal Tiemann of Devildriver)

9. Copperhead Road - Written by Steve Earle (Performed by Brock Lindow of 36 Crazyfists & Dez Fafara)

10. Dads Gonna Kill Me - Written by Richard Thompson (Performed by Burton C. Bell of Fear Factory & Dez Fafara)

11. A Country Boy Can Survive - Written by Hank Jr. (Performed by Dez Fafara & Devildriver)

12. The Ride - Written by David Allan Coe (Performed by Lee Ving of FEAR & Dez Fafara)