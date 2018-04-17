Watch Devildriver introduce their country covers album Outlaws ‘Til The End

Devildriver have released an introduction video for their upcoming country covers album Outlaws ‘Til The End.

It will arrive on July 6 via Napalm Records, with the project first coming to light last year, when frontman Dez Fafara told Metal Hammer that outlaw music had been an inspiration to him.

The new 12-minute video features interviews with the band, along with the album’s special guests Randy Blythe, Lee Ving, Hank III, Wednesday 13, Burton C Bell and Brock Lindow.

In the clip, Fafara says: “I got into my parent’s record collection when I was younger and that’s what got me into music. They have everything from the Doors, to Steppenwolf, to a lot of outlaw country – even stuff like Kenny Rogers.

“I love all genres, but I think my true love for outlaw country came from when I started touring with Pantera – them and on the Black Sabbath tour.

“I was constantly hearing those guys on the bus jamming outlaw country. If it wasn’t Willie Nelson, it was Johnny Cash. I just fell in love with the lyrics as well. The lyrical content is so fucking real.

“Whenever I would hear these songs, I’d think to myself, ‘Man, this stuff needs to be heavy. I would hear it heavy.”

Find the Outlaws ‘Til The End cover art and tracklist below along with the new video.

Devildriver will play at this year's Bloodstock festival in the UK.

Devildriver Outlaws ‘Til The End tracklist

1. Country Heroes - Written by Hank3 (Performed by Hank3 & Dez Fafara)

2. Whiskey River - Written by Willie Nelson (Performed by Randy Blythe, Mark Morton of Lamb of God & Dez Fafara)

3. Outlaw Man - Written by The Eagles (Performed by Dez Fafara & Neal Tiemann of Devildriver)

4. Ghost Riders in the Sky - Written by Stan Jones (Performed by John Carter Cash, Ana Cristina Cash, Randy Blythe & Dez Fafara)

5. I’m the Only Hell Mama Ever Raised - Written by Johnny Paycheck (Performed by Dez Fafara & Devildriver)

6. If Drinking Don’t Kill Me - Written by George Jones (Performed by Wednesday 13 & Dez Fafara)

7. The Man Comes Around - Written by Johnny Cash (Performed by Lee Ving of FEAR & Dez Fafara)

8. A Thousand Miles from Nowhere - Written by Dwight Yoakam (Performed by Dez Fafara & Neal Tiemann of Devildriver)

9. Copperhead Road - Written by Steve Earle (Performed by Brock Lindow of 36 Crazyfists & Dez Fafara)

10. Dads Gonna Kill Me - Written by Richard Thompson (Performed by Burton C. Bell of Fear Factory & Dez Fafara)

11. A Country Boy Can Survive - Written by Hank Jr. (Performed by Dez Fafara & Devildriver)

12. The Ride - Written by David Allan Coe (Performed by Lee Ving of FEAR & Dez Fafara)