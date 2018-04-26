Devildriver launch lyric video for Country Heroes featuring Hank III

Devildriver have released a lyric video for their new track titled Country Heroes.

It’ll feature on the band’s upcoming country covers album Outlaws ‘Til The End with the new song featuring a guest appearance from Hank III.

Other artists who will be on the record include Lamb Of God’s Randy Blythe and Mark Morton, John Carter Cash, Wednesday 13 and 36 Crazyfists’ Brock Lindow.

Frontman Dez Fafara explains: “I knew right away that I wanted to have guests on this record, and the first guest I wanted was John Carter Cash. I didn’t want this thing to exist without John, without Hank III or without Randy.

“Basically, there were a certain amount of guests that I definitely wanted on it, but as I kept asking people, everyone kept saying yes! Randy and Mark are both from the country and they were immediately on board.

“With John, we wound up talking for two hours when we first met, all about his love of heavy metal and my love of outlaw country and my love of his dad’s music. All he wanted to do was talk about metal and all I wanted to do was talk about outlaw country. It was the craziest thing.”

Earlier this month, Devildriver released an 11-minute video documentary explaining the background behind the album. Find the cover art and tracklist below.

Outlaws 'Til The End is now available for pre-order, while Devildriver will also play a set at this year's Bloodstock festival in the UK.

Devildriver Outlaws ‘Til The End tracklist

1. Country Heroes - Written by Hank III (Performed by Hank III & Dez Fafara)

2. Whiskey River - Written by Willie Nelson (Performed by Randy Blythe, Mark Morton of Lamb of God & Dez Fafara)

3. Outlaw Man - Written by The Eagles (Performed by Dez Fafara & Neal Tiemann of Devildriver)

4. Ghost Riders in the Sky - Written by Stan Jones (Performed by John Carter Cash, Ana Cristina Cash, Randy Blythe & Dez Fafara)

5. I’m the Only Hell Mama Ever Raised - Written by Johnny Paycheck (Performed by Dez Fafara & Devildriver)

6. If Drinking Don’t Kill Me - Written by George Jones (Performed by Wednesday 13 & Dez Fafara)

7. The Man Comes Around - Written by Johnny Cash (Performed by Lee Ving of FEAR & Dez Fafara)

8. A Thousand Miles from Nowhere - Written by Dwight Yoakam (Performed by Dez Fafara & Neal Tiemann of Devildriver)

9. Copperhead Road - Written by Steve Earle (Performed by Brock Lindow of 36 Crazyfists & Dez Fafara)

10. Dads Gonna Kill Me - Written by Richard Thompson (Performed by Burton C. Bell of Fear Factory & Dez Fafara)

11. A Country Boy Can Survive - Written by Hank Jr. (Performed by Dez Fafara & Devildriver)

12. The Ride - Written by David Allan Coe (Performed by Lee Ving of FEAR & Dez Fafara)