Devildriver announce 2019 European tour

Devildriver have announced a European tour for later this year.

The band have lined up a total of 19 dates, beginning on September 13 at Antwerp’s Trix and wrapping up with a set at Seville’s End Of Summer Open Air Fest on October 5.

Frontman Dez Fafara says: “Absolutely over the top excited to come to Europe and knock back a bunch of shows with Devildriver! Come out and get in the fucking Pit – this will be our only EU play in 2019 so don’t miss out!”

Just last week, Fafara updated fans on how work was progressing on their upcoming and as-yet-untitled studio album by uploading an image of open folders.

He said: “This is what two years and hard work looks like – 20 folders filled from hand-written lyrics to typed then finished.

“I’m gonna jump in my pool and fucking swim and wash all this away! I left everything on the table. If this was my last I would be proud to go out like this!

“Steve Evetts produced what is our finest defining moment as a band. Get ready!”

Last summer, Devildriver released their country-themed cover album Outlaws ’Til the End, Vol. 1 featuring guest musicians, including Lamb Of God’s Randy Blythe and Mark Morton, Hank3, John Carter Cash, Wednesday 13 and 36 Crazyfists’ Brock Lindow.

Devildriver will head out on tour with Static-X across North America this summer.

Devildriver 2019 European tour

Sep 13: Antwerp Trix, Belgium

Sep 14: Hamburg Logo, Germany

Sep 15: Berlin BiNuru, Germany

Sep 16: Warsaw Proxima, Poland

Sep 17: Prague Futurum, Czech Republic

Sep 19: Vienna Arena, Austria

Sep 20: Munich Backstage Halle, Germany

Sep 21: Pratteln Z7, Switzerland

Sep 23: Geneva L’Usine, Switzerland

Sep 24: Milan Legend Club, Italy

Sep 25: Rome Orion, Italy

Sep 27: Lyon CCO, France

Sep 28: Mulhouse Le Noumatrouff, France

Sep 29: Metz Le Gueulard, France

Sep 30: Paris Petit Bain, France

Oct 01: Toulouse Le Metronum, France

Oct 03: Barcelona Razzmatazz 2, Spain

Oct 04: Madrid Independence, Spain

Oct 05: Bormujos Seville End Of Summer Open Air Fest, Spain