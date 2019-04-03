Devildriver's new album will be their “defining moment as a band”

In April last year, Devildriver frontman Dez Fafara said the band were working on a double album and had written 48 songs.

He told Metal Wani that they were planning on releasing the first part in early 2019, with the second part arriving towards the end of the year, adding: “This will be the record of our career. This will be the record that other artists judge us, as well as themselves, on once they hear this.”

The vocalist has now given fans an update on the as-yet-untitled record in an Instagram post, saying: “This is what two years and hard work looks like – 20 folders filled from hand-written lyrics to typed then finished.

“I’m gonna jump in my pool and fucking swim and wash all this away! I left everything on the table. If this was my last I would be proud to go out like this!

“Steve Evetts produced what is our finest defining moment as a band. Get ready!”

Further details will be revealed in due course.

Last summer, Devildriver released their country-themed cover album Outlaws ’Til the End, Vol. 1 featuring guest musicians, including Lamb Of God’s Randy Blythe and Mark Morton, Hank3, John Carter Cash, Wednesday 13 and 36 Crazyfists’ Brock Lindow.

Devildriver will head out on tour with Static-X across North America this summer.