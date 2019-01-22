Static-X and DevilDriver announce co-headline North American tour

Static-X have announced that they’ll head out on the road on a co-headline tour with Devildriver later this year.

The Static-X trio of Tony Campos, Koichi Fukuda and Ken Jay revealed they had reunited in October last year for the Project Regeneration album – the first time they had been back together since the death of frontman Wayne Static in 2014.

Now they've revealed a run of North American dates which have been scheduled to mark the 20th anniversary of their debut album Wisconsin Death Trip – and as a tribute to the late vocalist.

Bassist Campos says: “Our intention is to pay ultimate respect to Wayne and to celebrate the music that has been in all of our hearts for more than 20 years.

“It’s all about channeling the vibe from 1999 to the best of our ability and playing those classic Static-X songs live and loud with the fans.”

Guitarist Koichi Fukuda says the rehearsals have been “awesome” and adds: “The music and the vocals are sounding really great! I feel like Wayne would be proud.”

Drummer Jay says: “We understand that people are naturally going to want to know more about who is singing. We have discussed this at great length and we came to the conclusion that at this time, it would be inappropriate for us to put the focus on anyone other than Wayne, Tony, Koichi and myself.

“This feels like the best way for us to celebrate Wayne’s legacy, along with the 20th anniversary of Wisconsin Death Trip, with all of our fans.”

To mark the announcement, Static-X have released a trailer for the tour, which can be seen below.

The Project Regeneration album has been pieced together from several demos that Static had recorded, along with “isolated vocal performances from some nearly finished songs.”

Further details will be revealed in due course.

Support on the tour will come from Dope, with further artists still to be announced.