Devil You Know stream The Way We Die

Devil You Know have released a video for their track The Way We Die.

It features on the band’s second album entitled They Bleed Red, out on November 6. They’re led by former Killswitch Engage frontman Howard Jones and their latest release follows 2014 debut The Beauty Of Destruction.

Drummer John Sankey tells Loudwire of the video: “What metalhead doesn’t want to see hot tattooed girls dancing and stripping while listening to heavy guitar riffs, thunderous bass, pummeling drums and HOJO singing about The Way We Die? It’s the perfect heavy metal storm.

“We had no interest in doing another performance video with us jamming out, since we did that last album and wanted to shake things up. This was all about us having fun, getting crazy, living the dream and sharing it with the world to enjoy.”

The band previously released a stream of Stay Of Execution from They Bleed Red, which is available to pre-order. They’ll head out on the road with Five Finger Death Punch and Papa Roach across Europe next month.

They Bleed Red tracklist

Consume The Damned The Way We Die Your Last Breath Stay Of Execution Break The Ties Shattered Silence Let The Pain Take Hold Master Of None Searching For The Sun How The End Shall Be Broken By The Cold Eye Of The Tiger (Bonus) I Am Alive (Bonus) We Live (Bonus)

Nov 02: Helsinki Ice Hall Black Box, Finland

Nov 04: Stockholm Hovet, Sweden

Nov 05: Oslo Sentrum, Norway

Nov 06: Copenhagen Tap1, Denmark

Nov 07: Hamburg Rock Cafe St Pauli, Germany

Nov 08: Hannover Swiss Life Hall, Germany

Nov 09: Leipzig Arena, Germany

Nov 11: Stuttgart Porsche Arena, Germany

Nov 12: Winterhur Eulachhalle, Switzerland

Nov 13: Frankfurt Jahhunderhalle, Germany

Nov 15: Strasbourg La Laiterie, France

Nov 16: Luxembourg Den Atelier, Luxembourg

Nov 17: Amsetdam Heineken Music Hall, Netherlands

Nov 19: Munich Zwnith, Germany

Nov 20: Prague Incheba Arena Praha, Czech Republic

Nov 21: Vienna Gasometerm, Austri

Nov 22: Milan Alcatraz, Italy

Nov 24: Paris L’Olympia, France

Nov 25: Dusseldorf Meh, Germany

Nov 26: Brussels Forest National Club, Belgium

Nov 28: London Wembley Arena, UK