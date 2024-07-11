Nevermind Prime Day, there’s 23% off the 9-disc super deluxe version of Nirvana classic’s album right now

Amazon Prime Day is only a few days away, with the annual sales extravaganza taking place on July 16 & 17. There will be a whole pile of Prime Day vinyl deals over the two days, but before the main event, there's a cracking 23% off the price of the 30th anniversary edition of Nirvana's classic Nevermind. Amazon have cut the price of this massive 9-disc box set from £175.99 to £134.98.

Nevermind super deluxe: Was £175.99, now £134.98

There's 23% off the price of the super deluxe version of Nirvana's Nevermind at Amazon. Spread across nine discs, this box set includes a remaster of the album alongside four live shows. There's also a 7-inch record included and a 40-page hardcover book.

The Nevermind super deluxe edition includes eight, 180g vinyl records - the first of which is a remaster of the 1991 album which was taken from the original analogue tapes.

The other discs feature a total of four live shows: Amsterdam from November 25, 1991 at the Paradiso, Del Mar, California from December 28, 1991 at the Pat O’Brien Pavilion at the Del Mar Fairgrounds, Melbourne from February 1, 1992 at The Palace in St. Kilda, and Tokyo, recorded at the Nakano Sunplaza on February 19, 1992.

There's also space for a 7-inch single which contains Endless, Nameless, Even In His Youth and Aneurysm, which sits alongside a 40-page hardcover book.

Nevermind was Nirvana's first record for Geffen’s DGC Records imprint and was originally released on September 24, 1991.

