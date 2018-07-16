Deicide release lyric video for their stunning new track Excommunicated

Deicide have released a lyric video for their blistering new track Excommunicated.

It’s the first material from the band’s upcoming studio album Overtures Of Blasphemy, which will launch on September 14 via Century Media Records.

Speaking about the Jason Suecof-produced album, frontman Glen Benton said: “This album came together over time, meaning we didn't want to rush it. A few people might remember an interview where Steve Asheim said 'the material is done, but it's just not there yet.'

“Well, that was the jumping off point of when this album truly started taking shape and the songs became what they are now – complete, compact and effective.

“As the band pushed forward, so did the writing process and a few other processes which made the record and the band stronger. The result is Overtures Of Blasphemy, perhaps the group’s strongest release to date.

“Jason Suecoff lended his considerable talents and attention to detail in making the tracking of the songs as great as they can be and the final mix as sonically brutal, yet as listenable as possible. An arduous process, but one well worth the time and effort."

Overtures Of Blasphemy is now available for pre-order. Find details below.

Deicide - Overtures Of Blasphemy

1. One With Satan

2. Crawled From The Shadows

3. Seal The Tomb Below

4. Compliments Of Christ

5. All That Is Evil

6. Excommunicated

7. Anointed In Blood

8. Crucified Souls Of Salvation

9. Defying The Sacred

10. Consumed By Hatred

11. Flesh, Power, Dominion

12. Destined To Blasphemy