Floridian death metal pioneers Deicide have released an official ouija board. The Scars of the Crucifix board – named after the band's 2004 album of the same name – is available to purchase now from Earache Records, and was produced in collaboration with frontman Glen Benton, a man who, lest we forget, once burned an inverted cross into his own forehead. So he's well qualified for this sort of thing.

According to Earache, the "Deicide-inspired spirit board is here to help you bridge the gap between the living and the dead," which all sounds rather lovely, but be warned: possible dangers include "speaking in tongues, sudden urges to headbang, and an inexplicable desire to learn death metal growls."

The solid wood board features Deiocide's decidedly blasphemous imagery and includes a planchette (that's the little thing you move around the board when receiving messages from "the other side") adorned with the Rune-style symbol that most recently appeared on the cover of the 2022 compilation Deicide – Crucifixation: The Early Years.

The news arrives as Deicide embark on their Banished By Sin tour in the company of Krisiun, Inferi and Cloak. The first show is tomorrow night (September 5) at The Masquerade (Hell) in Atlanta, GA, and the trek climaxes on October 11 with a hometown show at the Orpheum in Tampa, FL. Full dates below.

(Image credit: Earache Records)

Sep 05: Atlanta The Masquerade (Hell), GA

Sep 06: Cave-In-Rock Hogrock Campgrounds (FTA), IL

Sep 07: Cleveland Grog Shop, OH

Sep 08: Baltimore Baltimore Soundstage, MD

Sep 09: Mechanicsburg Lovedraft's Brewing Co, PA

Sep 10: Brooklyn Monarch, NY

Sep 11: Waterbury Elite 23, CT

Sep 13: Quebec City Salle Montaigne, QC

Sep 14: Montreal Le Studio TD, QC

Sep 15: Toronto Lee's Palace, ON

Sep 16: Detroit The Sanctuary, MI

Sep 17: Chicago House of Blues, IL

Sep 18: Minneapolis Skyway Theater: Studio B, MN

Sep 19: Winnipeg Park Theatre, MB

Sep 20: Regina The Exchange, SK

Sep 21: Edmonton The Starlite Room, AB

Sep 23: Vancouver Rickshaw Theatre, BC

Sep 24: Seattle El Corazon, WA

Sep 25: Portland Bossanova Ballroom, OR

Sep 26: San Francisco DNA Lounge, CA

Sep 27: Fresno Fulton 55, CA

Sep 28: Los Angeles 1720, CA

Sep 29: San Diego Brick by Brick, CA

Sep 30: Las Vegas Backstage Bar, NV

Oct 01: Mesa The Nile Theater, AZ

Oct 02: El Paso Rockhouse Bar & Grill, TX

Oct 03: Denver Marquis, CO

Oct 04: Albuquerque Sunshine Theater, NM

Oct 05: Dallas Trees, TX

Oct 06: Austin Come And Take It Live, TX

Oct 07: Corpus Christi House of Rock, TX

Oct 08: Houston Scout Bar, TX

Oct 09: New Orleans Southport Music Hall, LA

Oct 11: Tampa The Orpheum, FL

Get tickets.

(Image credit: Deicide)