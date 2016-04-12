Deftones reveal Prayers/Triangles video

Deftones have unveiled a music video for Prayers/Triangles.

It was the first track released from the band’s latest album, Gore. It’s now available on iTunes.

Moreno recently said of the follow-up to 2012’s Koi No Yokan: “We recorded it in sequence which was an experiment as we’ve never done anything like that. It was very much like recording something that was fluent from beginning to end.

“We really tried to put it together so it makes sense as a full album. I recorded my vocals in succession and built it that way from the ground up. It was a cool experiment that I feel worked.”

Deftones have scheduled a run of dates in the US and Europe in May before returning to trek the US later this summer. They’ll also appear at the Download festival on June 11.

May 08: Kannapolis Carolina Rebellion, NC

May 15: Atlanta Shaky Knees Festoval, GA

May 21: Maryland Heights Pointfest, MO

Jun 03: London SSE Arena Wembley, UK

Jun 04: Mendig Rock AM Ring, Germany

Jun 05: Nurnberg Rock Im Park, Germany

Jun 07: Milan Trezzo Sull’Adda Live Club, Italy

Jun 10: Paris Download, France

Jun 11: Donington Download, UK

Jun 12: Nickelsdorf Nova Rock, Austria

Jun 14: Cologne Palladium, Germany

Jun 15: Berlin Columbiahalle, Germany

Jun 17: Aarhus NorthSide Festival, Denmark

Jun 18: Reykjavik Secret Solstice, Iceland

Aug 02: Bethlehem Sands Bethlehem Event Center, PA (with Refused)

Aug 03: Baltimore Pier Six Concert Pavilion, MD (with Refused)

Aug 05: Brooklyn Coney Island Amphitheater, NY (with Refused)

Aug 06: Philadelphia Festival Pier at Penn’s Landing, PA (with Refused)

Aug 07: Uncasville Mohegan Sun Arena, CT (with Refused)

Aug 09: Boston Blue Hills Bank Pavilion, MA (with Refused)

Aug 10: Asbury Park Stone Pony Summerstage, NJ (with Refused)

Aug 12: Sterling Heights Freedom Hill Amphitheatre, MI (with Refused)

Aug 16: St Paul, MN - Myth

Aug 17: Clive, IA - Seven Flags Event Center

Aug 18: Tulsa, OK - Brady Theater

Aug 20: Magna UT - Saltair Resort Main Pavilion

Aug 23: Fresno, CA - Woodward Park - Summer Concerts

Aug 24: Los Angeles, CA - Greek Theatre

Aug 25: Berkeley, CA - Greek Theatre

Aug 30: Las Vegas, NV - The Joint

Aug 31: Mesa, AZ - Mesa Amphitheatre