Deftones stream Prayers/Triangles

By News  

Hear first track to be aired from upcoming 8th album Gore

Deftones have made the first track to be released from their upcoming album available to stream.

After teasing fans with a number of time-limited clips over the last few days, Chino Moreno and co have finally uploaded the full stream of the track Prayers/Triangles, taken from the band’s upcoming eighth album Goredue for release on April 8 via Warner Bros.

Moreno previously described the follow-up to 2012’s Koi No Yokan as “a little screwy.” He said: “It’s a little more of a heady record. We’ve gone into the songs and really dissected them.

“If something sounded a little straight we took a left turn. We tried something completely opposite – not to sabotage it, but to challenge ourselves and try new things.

“It definitely feels like we’ve taken a step from our last record. But it’s definitely a Deftones record – it has all the elements that make us who we are.”

Gore is available for pre-order via iTunes.

The band have a number of US and European shows lined up for this year, including an appearance at Download on June 11.

Deftones Gore tracklist

  1. Prayers/Triangles
  2. Acid Hologram
  3. Doomed User
  4. Geometric Headdress
  5. Hearts/Wires
  6. Pittura Infamante
  7. Xenon
  8. (L)mirl
  9. Gore
  10. Phantom Bride
  11. Rubicon

DEFTONES LIVE DATES 2016

Mar 05: Costa Mesa Musink Festival, CA
Mar 16: Mission Never Say Never Festival, TX
Mar 19: San Antonio Lonestar Events Center, TX
Mar 20: Dallas South Side Ballroom, TX
Mar 22: Houston Revention Music Center, TX
Mar 24: Lubbock Lonestar Pavilion, TX
May 08: Kannapolis Carolina Rebellion, NC
May 13: Atlanta Shaky Knees Festival, GA
Jun 03: London SSE Arena Wembley, UK
Jun 04: Mendig Rock AM Ring, Germany
Jun 05: Nuremberg Rock IM Park, Germany
Jun 10: Paris Download Festival, France
Jun 11: Donington Download Festival, UK
Jun 12: Nickelsdorf Nova Rock, Austria
Jun 14: Cologne Palladium, Germany
Jun 15: Berlin Columbiahalle, Germany
Jun 17: Aarhus Northside Festival, Denmark
Jun 18: Reykjavik Secret Solstice, Iceland