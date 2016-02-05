Deftones stream Prayers/Triangles

Deftones have made the first track to be released from their upcoming album available to stream.
After teasing fans with a number of time-limited clips over the last few days, Chino Moreno and co have finally uploaded the full stream of the track Prayers/Triangles, taken from the band’s upcoming eighth album Gore – due for release on April 8 via Warner Bros.
Moreno previously described the follow-up to 2012’s Koi No Yokan as “a little screwy.” He said: “It’s a little more of a heady record. We’ve gone into the songs and really dissected them.
“If something sounded a little straight we took a left turn. We tried something completely opposite – not to sabotage it, but to challenge ourselves and try new things.
“It definitely feels like we’ve taken a step from our last record. But it’s definitely a Deftones record – it has all the elements that make us who we are.”
Gore is available for pre-order via iTunes.
The band have a number of US and European shows lined up for this year, including an appearance at Download on June 11.
Deftones Gore tracklist
- Prayers/Triangles
- Acid Hologram
- Doomed User
- Geometric Headdress
- Hearts/Wires
- Pittura Infamante
- Xenon
- (L)mirl
- Gore
- Phantom Bride
- Rubicon
DEFTONES LIVE DATES 2016
Mar 05: Costa Mesa Musink Festival, CA
Mar 16: Mission Never Say Never Festival, TX
Mar 19: San Antonio Lonestar Events Center, TX
Mar 20: Dallas South Side Ballroom, TX
Mar 22: Houston Revention Music Center, TX
Mar 24: Lubbock Lonestar Pavilion, TX
May 08: Kannapolis Carolina Rebellion, NC
May 13: Atlanta Shaky Knees Festival, GA
Jun 03: London SSE Arena Wembley, UK
Jun 04: Mendig Rock AM Ring, Germany
Jun 05: Nuremberg Rock IM Park, Germany
Jun 10: Paris Download Festival, France
Jun 11: Donington Download Festival, UK
Jun 12: Nickelsdorf Nova Rock, Austria
Jun 14: Cologne Palladium, Germany
Jun 15: Berlin Columbiahalle, Germany
Jun 17: Aarhus Northside Festival, Denmark
Jun 18: Reykjavik Secret Solstice, Iceland