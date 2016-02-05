Deftones stream Prayers/Triangles

Deftones have made the first track to be released from their upcoming album available to stream.

After teasing fans with a number of time-limited clips over the last few days, Chino Moreno and co have finally uploaded the full stream of the track Prayers/Triangles, taken from the band’s upcoming eighth album Gore – due for release on April 8 via Warner Bros.

Moreno previously described the follow-up to 2012’s Koi No Yokan as “a little screwy.” He said: “It’s a little more of a heady record. We’ve gone into the songs and really dissected them.

“If something sounded a little straight we took a left turn. We tried something completely opposite – not to sabotage it, but to challenge ourselves and try new things.

“It definitely feels like we’ve taken a step from our last record. But it’s definitely a Deftones record – it has all the elements that make us who we are.”

Gore is available for pre-order via iTunes.

The band have a number of US and European shows lined up for this year, including an appearance at Download on June 11.

Deftones Gore tracklist

Prayers/Triangles Acid Hologram Doomed User Geometric Headdress Hearts/Wires Pittura Infamante Xenon (L)mirl Gore Phantom Bride Rubicon

Mar 05: Costa Mesa Musink Festival, CA

Mar 16: Mission Never Say Never Festival, TX

Mar 19: San Antonio Lonestar Events Center, TX

Mar 20: Dallas South Side Ballroom, TX

Mar 22: Houston Revention Music Center, TX

Mar 24: Lubbock Lonestar Pavilion, TX

May 08: Kannapolis Carolina Rebellion, NC

May 13: Atlanta Shaky Knees Festival, GA

Jun 03: London SSE Arena Wembley, UK

Jun 04: Mendig Rock AM Ring, Germany

Jun 05: Nuremberg Rock IM Park, Germany

Jun 10: Paris Download Festival, France

Jun 11: Donington Download Festival, UK

Jun 12: Nickelsdorf Nova Rock, Austria

Jun 14: Cologne Palladium, Germany

Jun 15: Berlin Columbiahalle, Germany

Jun 17: Aarhus Northside Festival, Denmark

Jun 18: Reykjavik Secret Solstice, Iceland