Deftones have been working on a new album - and it’s due next year

Chino Moreno says Deftones have been working on a new album and they hope to release it in 2020.

The as-yet-untitled record will be their ninth and their first since 2016’s Gore, with Moreno confirming in August last year that Deftones had “six or seven songs” in the works.

And in a new interview with NBC 7 San Diego, the vocalist has shed more light on how work has been progressing.

He says: “We've been working on our record for about a year now. We're not doing that thing where we go in and lock ourselves in a room until it's done – we are enjoying our time making it.

“It's been a cool process, we get together, we work for a couple of weeks, whether that's just making noise and coming up with ideas, and then everybody just goes home and comes back to work on them a little bit more. We’ve been doing that for a little over a year or so.

“This summer, we went into the studio and recorded an album's worth of music. So, the music was pretty much done and the last few months have just been working on the lyrics and the melodies and the singing parts. So that's pretty much where we're at right now.”

And as for the release date, Moreno adds: “It'll definitely be out next year. I’m hoping that it'll be earlier on in the year, but I feel like once I give a definitive answer or speculate exactly when, I feel like we'll be held to it, so I want to continue on.

“It'll be out next year, hopefully earlier than later. Our biggest thing is making sure that it's good. We'll be performing it, once it's out, for the next two or three years, so we want to be sure it's the best it can be and want to make everyone happy, including ourselves.”

Deftones were recently confirmed for next summer’s Download festival in the UK, with the band also set to appear at Germany’s Rock am Ring and Rock im Park festivals in June.