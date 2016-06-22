Deftones frontman Chino Moreno details his sensory songwriting 'gift'

Deftones frontman Chino Moreno suggests that his blended sensory approach is a “gift” that has long inspired his songwriting.

The singer previously said the band flirted with aesthetic when writing their latest studio effort Gore – describing the music as a “shade of purple” which is reflected in the artwork he chose for the album.

Describing a thought-process which sounds similar to the neurological phenomenon synaesthesia – in which a stimulus in one sense kindles sensation in another, such as ‘tasting’ a colour – Moreno says it’s one of his “favourite things” about how his brain works.

He tells TeamRock: “It’s just visual. When I see things, I hear music in my head. When I hear things, I see visuals in my head. I’ve always been able to marry these two things together.

“It just happens – I just see it. That’s something that, if you call it a gift, I feel is one of my favourite things about the way my brain works.”

Moreno also explains why Deftones favour using computer jargon in their song titles , such as Xerces, CMND/CTRL and Gore track LMIRL.

He adds: “Some of it is computer jargon. LMIRL – it’s an acronym, ‘Let’s Meet In Real Life.’ I’m doing research online and seeing people go on dating sites – they’ll say something like, ‘Hey, let’s meet in real life now.’

“The song itself – the underlying theme of that song is really dark. It’s lightly based around suicide. That theme was very heavy in my mind when I wrote the song.

“I correlated that term LMIRL with this existence that we have now – it’s not real. So if we take ourselves out of this, that is real life. It won’t always make sense to other people – enough for them to put that together.”

Moreno recently made history with a record-breaking performance 400-feet deep inside a volcano at the Secret Solstice Festival in Iceland last weekend.

Deftones will resume touring at the end of July in support of Gore. They’ll be joined by Refused on a run of US shows.

Jul 31: Buffalo Edgefest, NY

Aug 02: Bethlehem Sands Bethlehem Event Center, PA (with Refused)

Aug 03: Baltimore Pier Six Concert Pavilion, MD (with Refused)

Aug 05: Brooklyn Coney Island Amphitheater, NY (with Refused)

Aug 06: Philadelphia Festival Pier at Penn’s Landing, PA (with Refused)

Aug 07: Uncasville Mohegan Sun Arena, CT (with Refused)

Aug 09: Boston Blue Hills Bank Pavilion, MA (with Refused)

Aug 10: Asbury Park Stone Pony Summerstage, NJ (with Refused)

Aug 12: Sterling Heights Freedom Hill Amphitheatre, MI (with Refused)

Aug 16: St Paul Myth, MN

Aug 17: Clive Seven Flags Event Center, IA

Aug 18: Tulsa Brady Theater, OK

Aug 20: Magna Saltair Resort Main Pavilion, UT

Aug 23: Fresno Woodward Park Summer Concerts, CA

Aug 24: Los Angeles Greek Theatre, CA

Aug 25: Berkeley Greek Theatre, CA

Aug 30: Las Vegas The Joint, NV

Aug 31: Mesa Mesa Amphitheatre, AZ

What's Going On In Deftones?