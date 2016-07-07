Deftones explain their setlist choices

Deftones say they don’t feel pressured to play newer material in their shows before they feel ready.

Despite that they face criticism from across their fanbase depending on the material they choose to play, Moreno says the band find comfort in the slow rehearsal process.

Moreno tells No Brown M&Ms: “There’s this handful of fans that study every setlist in every city we play. They say, ‘Why dont you play this?’

“The bulk of the stuff we play is the stuff that we play well. We want to play a good show.

“Not that we couldn’t play other songs well, but the idea is that, as soon as we feel very confident, we can slowly start bringing them into the set and swapping songs out. But if we don’t play it live, it’s because it’s not well-rehearsed yet. Why force it in there if it’s not ready?”

He adds: “We do take our time with that kind of stuff. It might seem like we’re a little lazy in that way, but it’s comforting to know that we’re playing everything we want to play at this moment.

“We play collectively what most interested in right now. It’s not a black-and-white thing, it’s not like we’re not stoked on those songs – it’s about what we’re most stoked on right now.”

Deftones will resume touring at the end of the month to promote their latest album Gore.

Tour Dates

Sunday, July 31, 2016 at 7:00PM WEDG Edgefest 2016 Buffalo, United States Tuesday, August 2, 2016 at 7:00PM Sands Bethlehem Event Center Bethlehem, United States Wednesday, August 3, 2016 at 7:00PM Pier Six Concert Pavilion Baltimore, United States Friday, August 5, 2016 at 7:00PM Coney Island Amphitheater Brooklyn, United States Saturday, August 6, 2016 at 7:00PM Festival Pier at Penn's Landing Philadelphia, United States Sunday, August 7, 2016 at 7:00PM Mohegan Sun Arena Uncasville, United States Tuesday, August 9, 2016 at 7:00PM Blue Hills Bank Pavilion Boston, United States Wednesday, August 10, 2016 at 7:00PM Stone Pony Summerstage Asbury Park, United States Friday, August 12, 2016 at 7:00PM Freedom Hill Amphitheatre Sterling Heights, United States Saturday, August 13, 2016 at 7:00PM International Centre Mississauga, Canada Tuesday, August 16, 2016 at 7:00PM Myth Maplewood, United States Wednesday, August 17, 2016 at 7:00PM Seven Flags Event Center Clive, United States Thursday, August 18, 2016 at 7:00PM Brady Theater Tulsa, United States Saturday, August 20, 2016 at 7:00PM Saltair Resort Main Pavilion Magna, United States Tuesday, August 23, 2016 at 7:00PM Woodward Park - Summer Concerts Fresno, United States Wednesday, August 24, 2016 at 7:00PM Greek Theatre Los Angeles, United States Friday, August 26, 2016 at 7:00PM Greek Theatre Berkeley, United States Saturday, August 27, 2016 at 7:00PM Cuthbert Amphitheater Eugene, United States Monday, August 29, 2016 at 7:00PM Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre San Diego, United States Tuesday, August 30, 2016 at 7:00PM The Joint Las Vegas, United States Wednesday, August 31, 2016 at 7:00PM Mesa Amphitheatre Mesa, United States Friday, September 2, 2016 at 7:00PM Riot Fest (Sept. 2-4) Denver, United States Friday, September 16, 2016 at 7:00PM Riot Fest (Sept 16-18) Chicago, United States Saturday, September 24, 2016 at 7:00PM Texas Mutiny Grand Prairie, United States Sunday, September 25, 2016 at 7:00PM Houston Open Air Festival (Sept. 24-25) Houston, United States Sunday, October 16, 2016 at 7:00PM Knotfest Mexico (October 15-16) Mexico City, Mexico Saturday, November 5, 2016 at 7:00PM Knotfest Japan Chiba, Japan Tuesday, November 8, 2016 at 7:00PM Metro City Perth, Australia Thursday, November 10, 2016 at 7:00PM Thebarton Theatre Adelaide, Australia Friday, November 11, 2016 at 7:00PM Festival Hall Melbourne, Australia Saturday, November 12, 2016 at 7:00PM Hordern Pavilion Sydney, Australia Sunday, November 13, 2016 at 7:00PM Riverstage Brisbane, Australia

