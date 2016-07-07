Trending

Deftones explain their setlist choices

By Metal Hammer  

Deftones frontman Chino Moreno says they find it "comforting" to take their time rehearsing new material before performing it live

Deftones say they don’t feel pressured to play newer material in their shows before they feel ready.

Despite that they face criticism from across their fanbase depending on the material they choose to play, Moreno says the band find comfort in the slow rehearsal process.

Moreno tells No Brown M&Ms: “There’s this handful of fans that study every setlist in every city we play. They say, ‘Why dont you play this?’

“The bulk of the stuff we play is the stuff that we play well. We want to play a good show.

“Not that we couldn’t play other songs well, but the idea is that, as soon as we feel very confident, we can slowly start bringing them into the set and swapping songs out. But if we don’t play it live, it’s because it’s not well-rehearsed yet. Why force it in there if it’s not ready?”

He adds: “We do take our time with that kind of stuff. It might seem like we’re a little lazy in that way, but it’s comforting to know that we’re playing everything we want to play at this moment.

“We play collectively what most interested in right now. It’s not a black-and-white thing, it’s not like we’re not stoked on those songs – it’s about what we’re most stoked on right now.”

Deftones will resume touring at the end of the month to promote their latest album Gore.

