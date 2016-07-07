Deftones explain their setlist choices

Deftones say they don’t feel pressured to play newer material in their shows before they feel ready.
Despite that they face criticism from across their fanbase depending on the material they choose to play, Moreno says the band find comfort in the slow rehearsal process.
Moreno tells No Brown M&Ms: “There’s this handful of fans that study every setlist in every city we play. They say, ‘Why dont you play this?’
“The bulk of the stuff we play is the stuff that we play well. We want to play a good show.
“Not that we couldn’t play other songs well, but the idea is that, as soon as we feel very confident, we can slowly start bringing them into the set and swapping songs out. But if we don’t play it live, it’s because it’s not well-rehearsed yet. Why force it in there if it’s not ready?”
He adds: “We do take our time with that kind of stuff. It might seem like we’re a little lazy in that way, but it’s comforting to know that we’re playing everything we want to play at this moment.
“We play collectively what most interested in right now. It’s not a black-and-white thing, it’s not like we’re not stoked on those songs – it’s about what we’re most stoked on right now.”
Deftones will resume touring at the end of the month to promote their latest album Gore.
Tour Dates
|Sunday, July 31, 2016 at 7:00PM
|WEDG Edgefest 2016
|Buffalo, United States
|Tuesday, August 2, 2016 at 7:00PM
|Sands Bethlehem Event Center
|Bethlehem, United States
|Wednesday, August 3, 2016 at 7:00PM
|Pier Six Concert Pavilion
|Baltimore, United States
|Friday, August 5, 2016 at 7:00PM
|Coney Island Amphitheater
|Brooklyn, United States
|Saturday, August 6, 2016 at 7:00PM
|Festival Pier at Penn's Landing
|Philadelphia, United States
|Sunday, August 7, 2016 at 7:00PM
|Mohegan Sun Arena
|Uncasville, United States
|Tuesday, August 9, 2016 at 7:00PM
|Blue Hills Bank Pavilion
|Boston, United States
|Wednesday, August 10, 2016 at 7:00PM
|Stone Pony Summerstage
|Asbury Park, United States
|Friday, August 12, 2016 at 7:00PM
|Freedom Hill Amphitheatre
|Sterling Heights, United States
|Saturday, August 13, 2016 at 7:00PM
|International Centre
|Mississauga, Canada
|Tuesday, August 16, 2016 at 7:00PM
|Myth
|Maplewood, United States
|Wednesday, August 17, 2016 at 7:00PM
|Seven Flags Event Center
|Clive, United States
|Thursday, August 18, 2016 at 7:00PM
|Brady Theater
|Tulsa, United States
|Saturday, August 20, 2016 at 7:00PM
|Saltair Resort Main Pavilion
|Magna, United States
|Tuesday, August 23, 2016 at 7:00PM
|Woodward Park - Summer Concerts
|Fresno, United States
|Wednesday, August 24, 2016 at 7:00PM
|Greek Theatre
|Los Angeles, United States
|Friday, August 26, 2016 at 7:00PM
|Greek Theatre
|Berkeley, United States
|Saturday, August 27, 2016 at 7:00PM
|Cuthbert Amphitheater
|Eugene, United States
|Monday, August 29, 2016 at 7:00PM
|Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
|San Diego, United States
|Tuesday, August 30, 2016 at 7:00PM
|The Joint
|Las Vegas, United States
|Wednesday, August 31, 2016 at 7:00PM
|Mesa Amphitheatre
|Mesa, United States
|Friday, September 2, 2016 at 7:00PM
|Riot Fest (Sept. 2-4)
|Denver, United States
|Friday, September 16, 2016 at 7:00PM
|Riot Fest (Sept 16-18)
|Chicago, United States
|Saturday, September 24, 2016 at 7:00PM
|Texas Mutiny
|Grand Prairie, United States
|Sunday, September 25, 2016 at 7:00PM
|Houston Open Air Festival (Sept. 24-25)
|Houston, United States
|Sunday, October 16, 2016 at 7:00PM
|Knotfest Mexico (October 15-16)
|Mexico City, Mexico
|Saturday, November 5, 2016 at 7:00PM
|Knotfest Japan
|Chiba, Japan
|Tuesday, November 8, 2016 at 7:00PM
|Metro City
|Perth, Australia
|Thursday, November 10, 2016 at 7:00PM
|Thebarton Theatre
|Adelaide, Australia
|Friday, November 11, 2016 at 7:00PM
|Festival Hall
|Melbourne, Australia
|Saturday, November 12, 2016 at 7:00PM
|Hordern Pavilion
|Sydney, Australia
|Sunday, November 13, 2016 at 7:00PM
|Riverstage
|Brisbane, Australia
