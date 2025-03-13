Deftones announce more North American dates for 2025 with IDLES in support

Deftones will play an additional 14 dates in Canada and the US in August and September of this year

Deftones 2022
Deftones have added a second leg of 14 dates to their 2025 North American touring plans.

And they'll have support from IDLES and Phantogram on select dates. The Barbarians of California will support on all dates.

The new run of shows kicks off in Vancouver, British Columbia on 22 August. The dates can be seen below.

Pre-sale begins on Thursday, 13 March before remaining tickets go on general sale from Monday, 17 March.

The band are currently on the first leg of the tour with The Mars Volta in support. The current run wraps up in New Jersey on 9 April.

Last year, frontman Chino Moreno revealed the band had completed recording the music for a new album and said he would be laying down vocal tracks soon after.

He said: "Basically, where we're sitting right now is we have a whole record recorded all musically. And it's pretty much my job right now to finish up the vocals.

"I hate to put a definite kind of timeframe, because we're not really in a rush. We want it to be great. I think that's most important. But it is coming and it's really good. We're really excited with what we've been working on."

There have been no further updates on the status of the album as yet.

Deftones North American Tour 2025 Second Leg

22 Aug: Rogers Arena, Vancouver, BC*
24 Aug: Rogers Place, Edmonton, AB*
25 Aug: Scotiabank Saddledome, Calgary, AB*
27 Aug: Canada Life Centre, Winnipeg, MB*
29 Aug: Target Center, Minneapolis, MN*
30 Aug: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, WI*
01 Sep: KeyBank Center, Buffalo, NY*
07 Sep: Videotron Centre, Quebec City, QC*
08 Sep: Bell Centre, Montreal, QC#
10 Sep: Rocket Arena, Cleveland, OH#
11 Sep: CFG Bank Arena, Baltimore, MD#
13 Sep: Enterprise Center, St. Louis, MO#
15 Sep: Ball Arena, Denver, CO#
17 Sep: T-Mobile Center, Kansas City, MO#

* With Phantogram
# With IDLES

Stef Lach

Stef wrote close to 5,000 stories during his time as assistant online news editor and later as online news editor between 2014-2016. An accomplished reporter and journalist, Stef has written extensively for a number of UK newspapers and also played bass with UK rock favourites Logan. His favourite bands are Pixies and Clap Your Hands Say Yeah. Stef left the world of rock'n'roll news behind when he moved to his beloved Canada in 2016, but he started on his next 5000 stories in 2022. 

