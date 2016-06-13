Deftones Sergio: Stef Carpenter was uncomfortable but supportive on Gore

Deftones’ Sergio Vega says that guitarist Stephen Carpenter was “uncomfortable” yet supportive towards his bandmates in Gore writing sessions.

The bassist says that Carpenter let the ideas flow in the studio and “allowed it to live” – despite his initial doubts over the band’s new sound on their latest album.

Vega tells Chittare: “When we jam together, it comes together in different ways and different speeds. So sometimes it could be hard for somebody.

“If you’re going through things in your life, and other people are not, sometimes it works out for everybody – sometimes somebody has a hard time or a hard day. Because of our friendship, we all are still there and present.

He continues: “So what’s important is that during the time that Stephen was having problems catching up with the material, or being into it, or thinking about it – he was always very supportive. So even if there was something that he didn’t like right away, he was, like, ‘I’m not gonna mess with this and let it develop and see where it goes, because I trust you guys.’

“That’s the part that gets missed. He felt uncomfortable, but he never stopped anything – he was always supportive. Then when he found his place, for certain songs, like Hearts/Wires, he made the song so much better.

“Stephen allowed it to live – he waited and he sat there, and finally he was like, ‘I see what I can bring to this song to make it better.’”

Deftones have a number of tour dates in Europe and the US scheduled in the coming months – including an Australian tour with Karnivool in November.

