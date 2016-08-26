Def Leppard's Phil Collen in Tesla's Save That Goodness video

Phil Collen, second right, in the video

Def Leppard’s Phil Collen stars in Tesla’s new music video for Save That Goodness.

The song was written and produced by the guitarist, who also produced the Sacramento outfit’s latest work, Mechanical Resonance Live, while both bands have been touring North America. The live release launches today (August 26) in celebration of their multi-platinum debut album’s 30th anniversary,

Tesla guitarist Frank Hannon says: “Our new video for Save That Goodness captures the essence of the song. It’s a feel-good message with a hint of spirituality.

“Tesla the band is having a great time with our new friend and vocalist Debbi Blackwell, while performing with our old friend Phil Collen. The location glues it all together in a turn of the century classic chapel that conveys an old time feeling of gospel, while the band has fun playing new rock’n’roll and blending the two.”

Tesla’s Hannon previously said Collen brings “passion, creativity, energy and open-mindedness” to the band’s songwriting sessions for the studio follow-up to 2014’s Simplicity. He said they’ve been writing and recording on the road, backstage at shows and in hotel rooms while on tour.

In other news, it was recently confirmed that Collen will appear at this year’s Classic Rock Awards show in Japan, alongside Metallica’s Kirk Hammett and many more acts.

Tesla are currently on the road with Def Leppard and REO Speedwagon.

Aug 27: St Louis Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, MO

Aug 29: Cleveland Blossom Music Center, OH

Aug 31: Darien Center PAC, NY

Sep 14: Billings Metrapark Arena, MT

Sep 16: Salk Lake City USANA Ampitheater, UT:

Sep 17: Denver Pepsi Center, CO

Sep 19: Albuquerque Isleta Amphitheatre, NM

Sep 20: Phoenix Ak-Chin Pavilion, AZ

Sep 22: Irvine Meadows Amphitheatre, CA

Sep 24: Sacramento Toyota Amphitheatre, CA (no Tesla)

Sep 25: Mountain View Shoreline Amphitheatre, CA

Sep 28: Boise Taco Bell Arena, ID

Sep 30: Eugene Matthew Knight Arena, OR

Oct 01: Tacoma Tacoma Dome, WA

Oct 04: Omaha CenturyLink, NE

Oct 05: Minneapolis Xcel Center, MN

Oct 07: La Crosse La Crosse Center Arena, WI

Oct 08: Toledo Huntington Center, OH

Oct 10: Cedar Rapids US Cellular Center, IA

