Tesla to launch Mechanical Resonance Live in August

Tesla will release their Mechanical Resonance Live CD on August 26.
It celebrates the 30th anniversary of the band’s multi-platinum debut album – and includes bonus track Save That Goodness, produced by Def Leppard guitarist Phil Collen.
Guitarist Frank Hannon says: “30 years later, and the songs on our first album still rock. Making this new live album of Mechanical Resonance was a reminder of the innocence and creative beginnings of Tesla.”
- Led Zeppelin trial closing statements called ‘catfights’ by judge
- Lemmy is laughing, and he’s proud of us, says Motorhead’s Mikkey Dee
- Longtime ZZ Top manager Bill Ham dies aged 79
- Glastonbury hit by travel chaos
Bassist Brian Wheat adds: “It was a lot of fun to re-visit some of the songs we hadn’t played in decades and had a great time recording it.”
Tesla are currently touring the US with Def Leppard and REO Speedwagon.
Mechanical Resonance Live can be pre-ordered via Amazon.
Mechanical Resonance Live tracklist
- Rock Me To The Top
- Ez Come Ez Go
- Gettin’ Better
- Comin’ Atcha Live
- Changes
- Before My Eyes
- 2 Late 4 Love
- We’re No Good Together
- Love Me
- Cover Queen
- Lil Suzie
- Modern Day Cowboy
- Save That Goodness (Studio Track)
Tesla tour dates 2016
Jun 24: Bangor Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion, ME
Jun 25: Quebec City Centre Videotron, QC
Jun 27: Syracuse Lakeview Amphtheatre, NY
Jun 29: Hershey Hershey Park Stadium, PA
Jul 01: Indianapolis Klipsch Music Center, IN
Jul 02: Chicago Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, IL
Jul 05: Cincinnati Riverbend Music Center, OH
Jul 06: Milwaukee Summerfest in Milwaukee, WI
Jul 08: Pittsburgh First Niagara Pavilion, PA
Jul 09: Grand Rapids Van Andel Arena, MI
Jul 11: Wantagh Nikon at Jones Beach, NY
Jul 13: Holmdel PNC Bank Arts Center, NJ
Jul 15: Detroit DTE Energy Music Theatre, MI
Jul 16: Toronto Molson Canadian Amphitheatre, ON
Aug 06: MadisonAlliant Energy Center, WI
Aug 08: Evansille Ford Center, IN
Aug 10: Bristow Jiffy Lube Live, VA
Aug 12: Atlanta Aaron’s Amphitheatre at Lakewood, GA
Aug 13: Raleigh Walnut Creek Amphitheatre, NC
Aug 17: Birmingham Oak Mountain Amphitheater, AL
Aug 19: Austin 360 Amphitheatre, TX
Aug 22: Houston Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, TX
Aug 24: Dallas Gexa Energy Pavilion, TX
Aug 26: Kansas City Sprint Center, MO
Aug 27: ST Louis Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, MO
Aug 29: Cleveland Blossom Music Center, OH
Aug 31: Darien Center PAC, NY
Sep 14: Billings Metrapark Arena, MT
Sep 16: Salk Lake City USANA Ampitheater, UT:
Sep 17: Denver Pepsi Center, CO
Sep 19: Albuquerque Isleta Amphitheatre, NM
Sep 20: Phoenix Ak-Chin Pavilion, AZ
Sep 22: Irvine Meadows Amphitheatre, CA
Sep 24: Sacramento Toyota Amphitheatre, CA (no Tesla)
Sep 25: Mountain View Shoreline Amphitheatre, CA
Sep 28: Boise Taco Bell Arena, ID
Sep 30: Eugene Matthew Knight Arena, OR
Oct 01: Tacoma Tacoma Dome, WA
Oct 04: Omaha CenturyLink, NE
Oct 05: Minneapolis Xcel Center, MN
Oct 07: La Crosse La Crosse Center Arena, WI
Oct 08: Toledo Huntington Center, OH
Oct 10: Cedar Rapids US Cellular Center, IA