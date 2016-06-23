Trending

Tesla to launch Mechanical Resonance Live in August

California rock outfit Tesla will celebrate 30th anniversary of multi-platinum debut album Mechanical Resonance

Tesla

Tesla will release their Mechanical Resonance Live CD on August 26.

It celebrates the 30th anniversary of the band’s multi-platinum debut album – and includes bonus track Save That Goodness, produced by Def Leppard guitarist Phil Collen.

Guitarist Frank Hannon says: “30 years later, and the songs on our first album still rock. Making this new live album of Mechanical Resonance was a reminder of the innocence and creative beginnings of Tesla.”

Bassist Brian Wheat adds: “It was a lot of fun to re-visit some of the songs we hadn’t played in decades and had a great time recording it.”

Tesla are currently touring the US with Def Leppard and REO Speedwagon.

Mechanical Resonance Live can be pre-ordered via Amazon.

Mechanical Resonance Live tracklist

  1. Rock Me To The Top
  2. Ez Come Ez Go
  3. Gettin’ Better
  4. Comin’ Atcha Live
  5. Changes
  6. Before My Eyes
  7. 2 Late 4 Love
  8. We’re No Good Together
  9. Love Me
  10. Cover Queen
  11. Lil Suzie
  12. Modern Day Cowboy
  13. Save That Goodness (Studio Track)

Tesla tour dates 2016

Jun 24: Bangor Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion, ME
Jun 25: Quebec City Centre Videotron, QC
Jun 27: Syracuse Lakeview Amphtheatre, NY
Jun 29: Hershey Hershey Park Stadium, PA
Jul 01: Indianapolis Klipsch Music Center, IN
Jul 02: Chicago Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, IL
Jul 05: Cincinnati Riverbend Music Center, OH
Jul 06: Milwaukee Summerfest in Milwaukee, WI
Jul 08: Pittsburgh First Niagara Pavilion, PA
Jul 09: Grand Rapids Van Andel Arena, MI
Jul 11: Wantagh Nikon at Jones Beach, NY
Jul 13: Holmdel PNC Bank Arts Center, NJ
Jul 15: Detroit DTE Energy Music Theatre, MI
Jul 16: Toronto Molson Canadian Amphitheatre, ON
Aug 06: MadisonAlliant Energy Center, WI
Aug 08: Evansille Ford Center, IN
Aug 10: Bristow Jiffy Lube Live, VA
Aug 12: Atlanta Aaron’s Amphitheatre at Lakewood, GA
Aug 13: Raleigh Walnut Creek Amphitheatre, NC
Aug 17: Birmingham Oak Mountain Amphitheater, AL
Aug 19: Austin 360 Amphitheatre, TX
Aug 22: Houston Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, TX
Aug 24: Dallas Gexa Energy Pavilion, TX
Aug 26: Kansas City Sprint Center, MO
Aug 27: ST Louis Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, MO
Aug 29: Cleveland Blossom Music Center, OH
Aug 31: Darien Center PAC, NY
Sep 14: Billings Metrapark Arena, MT
Sep 16: Salk Lake City USANA Ampitheater, UT:
Sep 17: Denver Pepsi Center, CO
Sep 19: Albuquerque Isleta Amphitheatre, NM
Sep 20: Phoenix Ak-Chin Pavilion, AZ
Sep 22: Irvine Meadows Amphitheatre, CA
Sep 24: Sacramento Toyota Amphitheatre, CA (no Tesla)
Sep 25: Mountain View Shoreline Amphitheatre, CA
Sep 28: Boise Taco Bell Arena, ID
Sep 30: Eugene Matthew Knight Arena, OR
Oct 01: Tacoma Tacoma Dome, WA
Oct 04: Omaha CenturyLink, NE
Oct 05: Minneapolis Xcel Center, MN
Oct 07: La Crosse La Crosse Center Arena, WI
Oct 08: Toledo Huntington Center, OH
Oct 10: Cedar Rapids US Cellular Center, IA

