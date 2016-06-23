Tesla to launch Mechanical Resonance Live in August

Tesla will release their Mechanical Resonance Live CD on August 26.

It celebrates the 30th anniversary of the band’s multi-platinum debut album – and includes bonus track Save That Goodness, produced by Def Leppard guitarist Phil Collen.

Guitarist Frank Hannon says: “30 years later, and the songs on our first album still rock. Making this new live album of Mechanical Resonance was a reminder of the innocence and creative beginnings of Tesla.”

Bassist Brian Wheat adds: “It was a lot of fun to re-visit some of the songs we hadn’t played in decades and had a great time recording it.”

Tesla are currently touring the US with Def Leppard and REO Speedwagon.

Mechanical Resonance Live can be pre-ordered via Amazon.

Mechanical Resonance Live tracklist

Rock Me To The Top Ez Come Ez Go Gettin’ Better Comin’ Atcha Live Changes Before My Eyes 2 Late 4 Love We’re No Good Together Love Me Cover Queen Lil Suzie Modern Day Cowboy Save That Goodness (Studio Track)

Jun 24: Bangor Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion, ME

Jun 25: Quebec City Centre Videotron, QC

Jun 27: Syracuse Lakeview Amphtheatre, NY

Jun 29: Hershey Hershey Park Stadium, PA

Jul 01: Indianapolis Klipsch Music Center, IN

Jul 02: Chicago Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, IL

Jul 05: Cincinnati Riverbend Music Center, OH

Jul 06: Milwaukee Summerfest in Milwaukee, WI

Jul 08: Pittsburgh First Niagara Pavilion, PA

Jul 09: Grand Rapids Van Andel Arena, MI

Jul 11: Wantagh Nikon at Jones Beach, NY

Jul 13: Holmdel PNC Bank Arts Center, NJ

Jul 15: Detroit DTE Energy Music Theatre, MI

Jul 16: Toronto Molson Canadian Amphitheatre, ON

Aug 06: MadisonAlliant Energy Center, WI

Aug 08: Evansille Ford Center, IN

Aug 10: Bristow Jiffy Lube Live, VA

Aug 12: Atlanta Aaron’s Amphitheatre at Lakewood, GA

Aug 13: Raleigh Walnut Creek Amphitheatre, NC

Aug 17: Birmingham Oak Mountain Amphitheater, AL

Aug 19: Austin 360 Amphitheatre, TX

Aug 22: Houston Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, TX

Aug 24: Dallas Gexa Energy Pavilion, TX

Aug 26: Kansas City Sprint Center, MO

Aug 27: ST Louis Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, MO

Aug 29: Cleveland Blossom Music Center, OH

Aug 31: Darien Center PAC, NY

Sep 14: Billings Metrapark Arena, MT

Sep 16: Salk Lake City USANA Ampitheater, UT:

Sep 17: Denver Pepsi Center, CO

Sep 19: Albuquerque Isleta Amphitheatre, NM

Sep 20: Phoenix Ak-Chin Pavilion, AZ

Sep 22: Irvine Meadows Amphitheatre, CA

Sep 24: Sacramento Toyota Amphitheatre, CA (no Tesla)

Sep 25: Mountain View Shoreline Amphitheatre, CA

Sep 28: Boise Taco Bell Arena, ID

Sep 30: Eugene Matthew Knight Arena, OR

Oct 01: Tacoma Tacoma Dome, WA

Oct 04: Omaha CenturyLink, NE

Oct 05: Minneapolis Xcel Center, MN

Oct 07: La Crosse La Crosse Center Arena, WI

Oct 08: Toledo Huntington Center, OH

Oct 10: Cedar Rapids US Cellular Center, IA

