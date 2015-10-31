Def Leppard premiere Let’s Go video

Def Leppard have launched a video for their single Let’s Go.

The tune is the lead track from their self-titled album, which is available now as a Classic Rock fanpack ahead of its CD release on November 27.

Joe Elliott tells Rolling Stone: “It has that swaggering, mid-tempo rhythm, like Pour Some Sugar On Me and Rock Of Ages. The idea was, we wanted something familiar. When AC/DC comes back after years away, you’re not going to get Bohemian Rhapsody from them. And you don’t want it, either — you want Back In Black, or something like it. For us, this is what we do. And it’s something we enjoy doing.

“It’s a call to arms. Rick Savage wrote 80% of the song. I wrote the verses, he wrote all the music and the choruses. He came in with it, and we knew it was a classic Def Leppard song.”

The group also issued a second track, Dangerous, ahead of the project’s release.

The Sheffield outfit are launching the album next month with four shows in Japan, dates in Australia and Singapore, and a UK tour with Whitesnake and Black Star Riders in December.

Def Leppard will kick off 2016 hosting their first ever cruise, Hysteria On The High Seas, before firing up a US tour with guests Styx and Tesla.