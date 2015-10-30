The Def Leppard Fanpack is on sale NOW

The fanpack edition of Def Leppard’s new album Def Leppard is on sale now. The album is the follow-up to 2008’s Songs From The Sparkle Lounge.

“We got together to see what we had with maybe putting out a three track EP in mind,” says Joe Elliott. “All of a sudden we had twelve songs on the go, and two more would come just a few weeks later. It’s the first album we’ve ever made with no deal in place and no one looking over our shoulders so the freedom was immense, and I think you can hear it in the songs.

“The Fanpack is everything you need to know about Def Leppard… and more. And the brand new album, with two bonus tracks that are not available on the regular version. It really is a fanpack. It’s there for the discerning Def Leppard fan to be able to read historical articles about the band, and our take on our new record.“

The Fanpack features a 116-page magazine featuring all-new interviews with all five band members, all-new photos and a track-by-track guide to the album, a series of collectable art cards, and a metal Def Leppard keyring. The fanpack is available at the following retailers (please check availability with the store before travelling), and can also be purchased online.

