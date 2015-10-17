Def Leppard premiere Dangerous

Def Leppard have released the track Dangerous from their upcoming self-titled album.
It follows the opening song Let’s Go from the record, which will be available as a Classic Rock fanpack due out on October 30.
Guitarist Phil Collen tells Billboard: “Dangerous is a few years old and was initially titled Dangerous Drug until Joe Elliott suggested shortening the name. I started it a few years ago; I think I had just been working with producer Mutt Lange on something.
“We copied it exactly. I redid the guitars, just a slightly different guitar sound. We didn’t change anything musically at all.”
The guitarist recently shared insight into his top five tunes from the follow-up to 2008’s Songs From The Sparkle Lounge.
In addition to its October 30 release, Def Leppard will also be available as a double-vinyl edition, while the regular CD will be released on November 27.
Def Leppard will launch the album with a UK tour in December with Whitesnake and Black Star Riders.
Def Leppard tracklist
- Let’s Go
- Dangerous
- Man Enough
- We Belong
- Invincible
- Sea Of Love
- Energized
- All Time High
- Battle Of My Own
- Broke ’N’ Brokenhearted
- Forever Young
- Last Dance
- Wings Of An Angel
- Blind Faith
- We Belong - Alternative vocal take (Fanpack exclusive)
- Let’s Go - UK radio edit (Fanpack exclusive)