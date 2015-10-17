Trending

Def Leppard premiere Dangerous

By News  

Hear latest single from upcoming self-titled album

null

Def Leppard have released the track Dangerous from their upcoming self-titled album.

It follows the opening song Let’s Go from the record, which will be available as a Classic Rock fanpack due out on October 30.

Guitarist Phil Collen tells Billboard: “Dangerous is a few years old and was initially titled Dangerous Drug until Joe Elliott suggested shortening the name. I started it a few years ago; I think I had just been working with producer Mutt Lange on something.

“We copied it exactly. I redid the guitars, just a slightly different guitar sound. We didn’t change anything musically at all.”

The guitarist recently shared insight into his top five tunes from the follow-up to 2008’s Songs From The Sparkle Lounge.

In addition to its October 30 release, Def Leppard will also be available as a double-vinyl edition, while the regular CD will be released on November 27.

Def Leppard will launch the album with a UK tour in December with Whitesnake and Black Star Riders.

Def Leppard tracklist

  1. Let’s Go
  2. Dangerous
  3. Man Enough
  4. We Belong
  5. Invincible
  6. Sea Of Love
  7. Energized
  8. All Time High
  9. Battle Of My Own
  10. Broke ’N’ Brokenhearted
  11. Forever Young
  12. Last Dance
  13. Wings Of An Angel
  14. Blind Faith
  15. We Belong - Alternative vocal take (Fanpack exclusive)
  16. Let’s Go - UK radio edit (Fanpack exclusive)