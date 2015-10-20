Def Leppard extend US tour into 2016

Def Leppard have extended their US tour with Styx and Tesla after the overwhelming success of the first run of dates, completed this month.

The band, who are poised to release their self-titled 11th album, will continue across North America early next year.

The new dates follow a tour of the UK in December, and their first-ever cruising festival in January.

Tickets for the new shows go on sale between October 23 and 24. The album is launched on October 30 via a Classic Rock fanpack, with its regular release on November 27.

Jan 27: Greensboro Greensboro Coliseum, NC

Jan 29: Ft.Lauderdale BB&T Center, FL

Jan 30: Orlando Amway Center, FL

Feb 02: San Antonio AT&T Center, TX

Feb 03: Lafayette Cajundome, LA

Feb 05: Corpus Christi American Bank Center Arena, TX

Feb 06: Hidalgo State Farm Arena, TX

Feb 09: Little Rock Verizon Arena, AR

Feb 10: Bossier City Century Link Center, LA

Feb 13: Uncasville Mohegan Sun Arena, CT

Feb 14: Atlantic City Boardwalk Hall, NJ

Feb 16: Brooklyn Barclays Center, NY

Feb 17: Allentown PPL Center, PA