Deep Purple share music video for cover of Fleetwood Mac's Oh Well

Deep People have premiered the music video for their cover of Fleetwood Mac's 1969 track Oh Well. The rendition is set to appear on their forthcoming album Turn To Crime, due out on November 26 via earMUSIC.

Oh Well is the second single to be released from the upcoming record, following 7 And 7 Is, a song originally by Arthur Lee and Love.

Sticking to the theme of the album's title, the video – directed by Dan Gibling – follows Deep Purple, while garbed in suits and disconcerting black masks, as they speed through the night in a black car committing felonies and causing general havoc.

Talking of the new release, bassist Roger Glover says "Everyone knows Oh Well is a great song. Steve [Morse] did the demo for that one. You never quite know where it's gonna go with Steve, because he is very inventive.

"Right up until the point, with a couple of verses in, it was pretty much the same as the original. And then, all of a sudden, it took off like a rocket – in some other space.”

Deep Purple's Turn To Crime will be the first album the group have released containing music written entirely by other artists, including songs by Bob Dylan, Cream and Bob Seger, among others.

It turns out, Deep Purple's appreciation for Fleetwood Mac goes way back to the beginning. According to drummer Ian Paice, the pair of bands toured together when the Mac weren't all that well known. "We did two of three week tours with Fleetwood Mac in America at a point in their career where it wasn't really going anywhere for them..." he explains in conversation with Classic Rock. "I still see Mick [Fleetwood] now and again and we've fond memories of those tours".

On Cream, one of the groups covered on the album, the drummer recalls, "Our first ever shows in America, first three shows, were with Cream actually… we were supposed to do the whole tour, but someone must have pissed someone else off… God bless him, but Ginger [Baker] wasn’t the friendliest of characters!"

Speaking of Turn To Crime he says, "The album is meant to be fun, and a homage… not always to the actual songs, but to the spirit of the songs, which, when we were kids, made us want to play rock ’n’ roll, to take a whack at it.

"It ended up being a lot of fun. It’s a great sounding record… [when] you stick it on loud, it doesn’t half kick your ass!”

Watch Deep Purple's video for Oh Well below:

