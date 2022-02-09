Trending

Decommissioned Forests release unsettling video for A Comforting Uncertainty

By ( ) published

Experimental electronic trio Decommissioned Forests will release new album Industry On April 1

Decommissioned Forests
(Image credit: Press)

Decommissioned Forests, an experimental electronic trio featuring Daniel Vincent (The Resonance Association), Max Rael (History of Guns) and Howard Gardner (Non-Bio), have released an unsettling new video for their latest single A Comforting Uncertainty which you can watch below.

A Comforting Uncertainty is taken from the band's upcoming second album Industry, which will be released on April 1. The new video was written and directed by Howard Gardner and features Rael as a citizen in a world where thoughts and emotions are being collected.

"The cinematic short film perfectly catches the uneasy mood of the track," says Rael. "For my part, I get to play two distinct characters: the man on the screen, and the narrator in the song.”

"We discussed my video concept as we wrote the album and it felt really natural to pair it with A Comforting Uncertainty: the pacing, the textures... it shows we're working really effectively as a creative force," adds Gardner.

You can view the new album artwork and tracklisting below.

Buy the latest issue of Prog Magazine.

Decommissioned Forests

(Image credit: Press)

Decommissioned Forests: Industry
1. Ants Part 1: Our Last Supper
2. Triggers
3. Ants Part 2: Every Trauma Ever After
4. Spectral Kleptomania
5. Drop Brick
6. Dust Ashes and Other Ephemera
7. A Comforting Uncertainty
8. Ants Part 3: The Universe Is Unaware

Jerry Ewing
Jerry Ewing

Writer and broadcaster Jerry Ewing is the Editor of Prog Magazine which he founded for Future Publishing in 2009. He grew up in Sydney and began his writing career in London for Metal Forces magazine in 1989. He has since written for Metal Hammer, Maxim, Vox, Stuff and Bizarre magazines, among others. He created and edited Classic Rock Magazine for Dennis Publishing in 1998 and is the author of a variety of books on both music and sport, including Wonderous Stories; A Journey Through The Landscape Of Progressive Rock, as well as sleevenotes for many major record labels. He lives in North London and happily indulges a passion for AC/DC, Chelsea Football Club and Sydney Roosters.