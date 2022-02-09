Decommissioned Forests release unsettling video for A Comforting Uncertainty

Decommissioned Forests, an experimental electronic trio featuring Daniel Vincent (The Resonance Association), Max Rael (History of Guns) and Howard Gardner (Non-Bio), have released an unsettling new video for their latest single A Comforting Uncertainty which you can watch below.

A Comforting Uncertainty is taken from the band's upcoming second album Industry, which will be released on April 1. The new video was written and directed by Howard Gardner and features Rael as a citizen in a world where thoughts and emotions are being collected.

"The cinematic short film perfectly catches the uneasy mood of the track," says Rael. "For my part, I get to play two distinct characters: the man on the screen, and the narrator in the song.”

"We discussed my video concept as we wrote the album and it felt really natural to pair it with A Comforting Uncertainty: the pacing, the textures... it shows we're working really effectively as a creative force," adds Gardner.

You can view the new album artwork and tracklisting below.

(Image credit: Press)

Decommissioned Forests: Industry

1. Ants Part 1: Our Last Supper

2. Triggers

3. Ants Part 2: Every Trauma Ever After

4. Spectral Kleptomania

5. Drop Brick

6. Dust Ashes and Other Ephemera

7. A Comforting Uncertainty

8. Ants Part 3: The Universe Is Unaware