Decapitated drop Instinct video

Decapitated have released a video for their track Instinct.

The song is taken from the Polish death metal group’s sixth album Blood Mantra, which was released last month.

The album is the follow-up to 2011’s Carnival Is Forever and is the first to feature new drummer Michal Lysejko.

On the album, guitarist Waclaw Kieltyka says: “Extreme and groove, I think that’s the best way to describe our new album. This time we feel that we have something totally crushing and huge.”

Blood Mantra tracklist