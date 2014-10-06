Decapitated drop Instinct video

Decapitated have released a video for their track Instinct.
The song is taken from the Polish death metal group’s sixth album Blood Mantra, which was released last month.
The album is the follow-up to 2011’s Carnival Is Forever and is the first to feature new drummer Michal Lysejko.
On the album, guitarist Waclaw Kieltyka says: “Extreme and groove, I think that’s the best way to describe our new album. This time we feel that we have something totally crushing and huge.”
Blood Mantra tracklist
- Exiled In Flesh 2. The Blasphemous Psalm To The Dummy God Creation 3. Veins 4. Blood Mantra 5. Nest 6. Instinct 7. Blindness 8. Red Sun 9. Moth Defect (digipack bonus track)