Dec Burke steps in to support That Joe Payne for October shows

Former Darwin's Radio and current Dilemma guitarist Dec Burke has stepped in to support That Joe Payne on his upcoming October live dates after Ms Amy Birks was forced to pull out following surgery on a broken wrist.

“Super excited to be doing some support shows with Joe in October," says Burke, who releases his latest solo album Life In Two Dimensions this month. "One of the country’s finest live performers. First gigs for me since lockdown and opportunity to play songs from my new album in a solo setting.”

“Dec and I have been dying to work together for ages, and almost shared the stage for a Zio-Dilemma double headliner last year which was of course cancelled due to covid," adds Payne. "So, when I had a support opening come up, he seemed like the perfect guy to ask! There are so many correlations, the universe is definitely screaming that this was meant to be. I mean, he’s releasing an album THIS WEEK! Not to mention we’re both living in Northampton of all places, and we always get the odd joy of bumping into each other on a dog walk or in the pub. Such a lovely guy."

Audiences can still expect a virtual appearance from the Beatrix Players singer as she performs the By Name. By Nature album duet Love (Not The Same) via the animated screen display.

Earlier this year, Payne released his first live album & DVD/Blu-ray, By Name By Nature Tour, performing alongside his band with choreographed music visuals that show him throwing lightning bolts, dodging giant fists, and synchronising with backing dancers. The show was filmed in Birmingham to a socially distanced crowd in October 2020, only a week before a second lockdown was announced.

These upcoming shows will be a revisit of the same format, but with a slight change to the setlist as Payne introduces some new music, previewing his new single Live The Dream which is set for release early next year to coincide with the launch of a British film for which the song was written.