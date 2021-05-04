Dec Burke to release new solo album this Autumn

Former Darwins Radio, Dilemma and Frost* man Dec Burke has announced he will release a brand new album this Autumn.

Burke has signed with Gravity Dream Music, the label run by Cosmograf's Robin Armstrong, and will release his new solo album Life In Two Dimensions, later this year. You can view the new album artwork below.

Life in Two Dimensions is a collection of new songs that Burke wrote in early 2020. After losing his father at the end of 2019 and the pandemic hitting, strangely enough inspiration and positivity came in abundance despite the pain and challenges that were suddenly here.

“In that timeframe I wrote 15 new songs for this album, four songs for another project and lyric and musical contributions for the new Dilemma album. The songs just kept coming”, says Burke. “For this release I demoed them up and Scott Higham brought the positive vibes and amazing grooves that took the songs up a level. We had a lot of fun working together. In addition to Scott on drums there is Reinier on bass (from Dilemma) “Ghost” on bass and cello and my old friend Kristoffer Gildenlöw on bass, with myself on guitars keyboards and vocals. “

“I admired the sonic aspects of Robin’s mixes for Cosmograf and when circumstances aligned for us to work together on my album it was an easy decision to make. Very proud of how these songs sound, Robin has a great ear and has done an excellent job in realising exactly what I was hearing in my head.”

“I’m thrilled to add Dec to our growing artist roster," adds Armstrong. "He’s an artist that I’ve long admired back from his time in Frost and throughout his various solo and band projects. It’s especially exciting as I’m also mixing and producing this new album for him which I think is his best work yet. We are working on it now and hope to get it finished in time for a September release”.