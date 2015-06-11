Trending

Deadly Circus Fire launch Devil’s Opera video

  

View lyric promo for track from 2nd album The Hydra’s Tailor

Deadly Circus Fire have released a lyric video for their track Devil’s Opera.

It’s taken from the rising stars’ second album, The Hydra’s Tailor, set for launch on June 16, following a successful crowdfunding campaign.

They’ve promised the follow-up to 2013’s The King And The Bishop will be “one of the most exciting prog metal releases this year.”

The Londoners play three dates to support the release:

Jun 24: London Barfly

Jun 26: Dublin Gypsy Rose

Jun 17: Dublin Gypsy Rose

Tracklist

  1. In Darkness We Trust

  2. Animal

  3. Where It Lies

  4. Victim

  5. Devil’s Opera

  6. Rise Again

  7. Martyrs

  8. House Of Plagues

  9. Aeden

  10. The Hydra’s Tailor

  11. Turning The Tide

  12. Universe