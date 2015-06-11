Deadly Circus Fire launch Devil’s Opera video

Deadly Circus Fire have released a lyric video for their track Devil’s Opera.

It’s taken from the rising stars’ second album, The Hydra’s Tailor, set for launch on June 16, following a successful crowdfunding campaign.

They’ve promised the follow-up to 2013’s The King And The Bishop will be “one of the most exciting prog metal releases this year.”

The Londoners play three dates to support the release:

Jun 24: London Barfly

Jun 26: Dublin Gypsy Rose

Jun 17: Dublin Gypsy Rose

