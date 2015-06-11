Deadly Circus Fire launch Devil’s Opera video

Deadly Circus Fire have released a lyric video for their track Devil’s Opera.
It’s taken from the rising stars’ second album, The Hydra’s Tailor, set for launch on June 16, following a successful crowdfunding campaign.
They’ve promised the follow-up to 2013’s The King And The Bishop will be “one of the most exciting prog metal releases this year.”
The Londoners play three dates to support the release:
Jun 24: London Barfly
Jun 26: Dublin Gypsy Rose
Jun 17: Dublin Gypsy Rose
Tracklist
In Darkness We Trust
Animal
Where It Lies
Victim
Devil’s Opera
Rise Again
Martyrs
House Of Plagues
Aeden
The Hydra’s Tailor
Turning The Tide
Universe