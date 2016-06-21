Dead Daisies confirmed for Kiss Kruise

The Dead Daisies and Magnetico are among the first batch of acts to be confirmed for the sixth annual Kiss Kruise.

Also announced for this year’s event – which will travel between Miami and Grand Cayman from November 4 to 9 – are Cleveland’s Breakfast Club, Teaze, Sophie Simmons and Evan Stanley, with more still to be added.

The Dead Daisies say: “We are excited to announce that we will be joining Kiss aboard this year’s Kiss Kruise, dubbed Creatures Of The Deep, based on Kiss’ classic album Creatures Of The Night from 1982.

“With this being the third time on the Kruise, we hope to reconnect with the many Kiss friends and fans we met over the past two years. Kiss fans will also have the opportunity to catch our new lineup in the US from August 10 when we join KISS on their Freedom To Rock tour.”

The Dead Daisies will play various stages throughout the cruise, showcasing tracks from upcoming album Make Some Noise, due for release on August 5.

The Dead Daisies parted ways with Richard Fortus and Dizzy Reed earlier this year after the pair joined Guns N’ Roses for their reunion shows.

They quickly recruited Doug Aldrich, and the former Dio and Whitesnake guitarist will appear on Make Some Noise and play with the band on their summer European tour dates.

The supergroup – fronted by John Corabi – recently announced a UK and Ireland summer tour.

Tickets for the Kiss Kruise are available via the official website.

