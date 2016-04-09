Kiss announce Freedom To Rock US tour

Kiss have announced dates for a Freedom To Rock summer tour of the US.

The 36-show trek will hit more than 25 cities the band hasn’t played in over a decade and four markets they’ve never been to before.

Kiss will kick off the run in Boise, Idaho, on July 7 with shows scheduled into early September and more to be announced soon.

American Idol Season 13 winner Caleb Johnson will support Kiss from July 7 to August 10, and The Dead Daisies will handle dates from August 10 to September 10.

A Kiss Army presale begins April 12 with general public seats for the majority of dates available from April 15. Check kissonline.com for market-specific details.

Ahead of the summer tour, Kiss will hit the big screen when they bring footage of their 2014 residency Kiss Rocks Vegas to cinemas worldwide on May 25.

Filmed live at the Hard Rock Hotel in Las Vegas, the concert event is rounded out with exclusive interviews and material fans will only see in the cinema.

Frontman Paul Stanley says: “See us on the big screen with the awesome power of surround sound. Feel like you are in Vegas and don’t be shy – Shout It Out Loud.”

Tickets are on sale now via KissMyCinema.com.

Kiss 2016 Freedom To Rock US tour

Jul 07: Boise Taco Bell Arena, ID

Jul 09: Eugene Matthew Knight Arena, OR

Jul 10: Kennewick Toyota Center, WA

Jul 15: Spokane Spokane Arena, WA

Jul 16: Bozeman Breeden Fieldhouse, MT

Jul 18: Colorado Springs World Arena, CO

Jul 20: Independence Silverstein Eye Centers Arena, MO

Jul 22: Lincoln Pinnacle Bank Arena, NE

Jul 23: Springfield JQH Arena, MO

Jul 25: Wichita Intrust Bank Arena, KS

Jul 27: Sioux City Tyson Events Center, IA

Jul 29: Cheyenne Cheyenne Frontier Days, WY

Jul 30: Minot North Dakota State Fair, ND

Aug 01: Mankato Verizon Wireless Center, MN

Aug 03: Duluth Amsoil Arena, MN

Aug 05: Moline iWireless Arena, IL

Aug 06: La Crosse La Crosse Center, WI

Aug 08: Milwaukee BMO Harris Bradley Center , WI

Aug 10: Green Bay Resch Center, WI

Aug 12: Fort Wayne Allen County Memorial ColiseumIN

Aug 13: Grand Rapids Van Andel Arena, MI

Aug 15: Saginaw Dow Event Center, MI

Aug 17: Springfield Illinois State Fair, IL

Aug 20: Rockford BMO Harris Bank Center, IL

Aug 22: Dayton Nutter Center, OH

Aug 24: Toledo Huntington Center, OH

Aug 26: Youngstown Covelli Centre, OH

Aug 27: Erie Erie Insurance Arena, PA

Aug 29: Rochester Blue Cross Arena, NY

Aug 30: State College Bryce Jordan Center, PA

Sep 01: Allentown Great Allentown Fair, PA

Sep 03: Worcester DCU Center, MA

Sep 04: Portland Cross Insurance Arena, ME

Sep 07: Bridgeport Webster Bank Arena, CT

Sep 09: Richmond Richmond Coliseum, VA

Sep 10: Huntington Big Sandy Arena, WV