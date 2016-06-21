Lock of David Bowie's hair expected to fetch $4000 at auction

A lock of David Bowie’s hair is expected to fetch as much as $4000 at auction.

Heritage Auctions is offering a 2-inch piece of the rock icon’s hair for sale as part of a wider auction of Bowie memorabilia. The hair comes attached to a photograph of Bowie with the hair’s current owner.

Wendy Farrier is a former employee of Madame Tussauds Wax Museum in London and snipped his hair in 1983 to create a wig for Bowie’s wax figure. She kept a small section of his hair as a souvenir.

Farrier says: “Hair samples were taken so that they could be matched at a later stage to accurately reproduce the various shades of blond Bowie had as his style at the time.

“The sample were large enough to male a colour match and I was very careful not to take them from the obvious areas.

“I remember Mr Bowie being very relaxed about the whole episode and I approached with scissors quivering.”

The auction – which also includes signed artwork and a Bowie gold record – ends at the weekend.

Bowie died in January at the age of 69.

